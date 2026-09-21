“It’s just a couple of minutes here, a couple of minutes there, changes your whole fortune in the NCAA tournament.”

Those minutes help change the fortune of a 1997 team that actually only finished fifth in the Pac-10, and lost its final two games of the regular season – even if one of the Wildcats did predict such a thing. As longtime UA fans might guess, that was Pastner, then a walk-on freshman hype machine who provided some of the memories Simon speaks of now.

“Within the first couple months of the school year, he said, ‘Hey, we can win the national title,’ and I'm like, ‘Josh, dude, you're 18 years old. Be quiet. You don’t even know what you're talking about yet.’

“But that came through six months later,” Simon said. “We won it. Those memories are embedded in me forever. All those times just hanging out, in the locker room, talking stuff to each other, playing one-on-one against Mike Bibby and Jason Terry and Michael Dickerson on a daily basis. Coming back late at night. Then when we won it, going around Tucson and being recognized and the fans just showing this outpouring of love and support.

“It's stuff that I probably took for granted, as a 20, 21, 22-year-old. But now that I reflect back on it many, many times, like people ask me, like, ‘How was it?’ It was pretty freaking awesome, and it's still pretty awesome to this day.”

Simon said Olson’s influence rubbed off on the Wildcats both on and off the floor — “he gave you a sense of how to be professional in all senses of the word,” he said — and that current UA coach Tommy Lloyd has emphasized recruiting high-character players.