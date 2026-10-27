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Arizona freshman guard Caleb Holt was named to the preseason watch list for the Jerry West Award, the Basketball Hall of Fame's annual honor for the top shooting guard in college basketball.l

Holt was a five-star recruit out of Alabama and a member of UA coach Tommy Lloyd's USA Basketball team that won the 2025 FIBA U19 Gold Medal.

The Naismith awards are being announced every day this week, starting with point guard candidates on Monday and center candidates (which will likely include Motiejus Krivas) on Friday. Ivan Kharchenkov is also a possibility to be named to the Julius Erving small forward watch list on Wednesday.