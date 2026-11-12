“He and I may have even had a few laughs because — it's over now — but there was this travel that was kind of missed in the UCLA game,” Lloyd said. A player took “like six steps and it was right in front of Greg, so he and I have laughed about that.”

Lloyd went on to defend Nixon and others who have called the Wildcats’ games, noting that most of them so far this season have worked NCAA Tournament games. Nixon was selected as an alternate for last season’s Final Four, while Doug Sirmon (who worked the UA-Cal Poly game) worked the Final Four and four of the other six officials to officiate UA games so far this season were selected for NCAA Tournament games last season.

“These officials are great,” Lloyd said. “The one thing I'll tell Arizona fans is that consistently on a night in and night out basis, we usually get the best officials. We have no complaints when it comes to officiating or the level of officials we get. We get high, high level officials.”

NIT believers

It’s fashionable — and arguably necessary — for high-major teams to bow out of NIT invitations these days so as to jump quickly into the transfer portal and begin rebuilding a team that didn’t make the NCAA Tournament.

But Auburn coach Steven Pearl embraced the opportunity last season, and says it may have wound up helping him bring back Pettiford and Overton to help build his team this season.

The Tigers missed the NCAA Tournament after blowing a 10-point lead and losing to Tennessee 72-62 in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament last season. They were 17-16 at that point.