Kharchenkov missed both 3s he tried, but he and Krivas were both 7 of 8 from two-point range. After his 30-point outburst against Cal Poly on Nov. 5, Krivas had 16 points and seven rebounds against the Lumberjacks.

It might have to be that way for the Wildcats for a while, maybe even all season. Arizona did get 17 points from Holt, who also threw in 7 of 8 two-pointers, and point guard Derek Dixon had 12 points, but the Wildcats’ other offensive options are still developing.

The Wildcats developed considerable balance last season, in part because freshman Koa Peat started with a 30-point outing and rarely let up afterward, although leading scorer Brayden Burries struggled initially during what was his first and only season in college before becoming an NBA lottery pick.

“We'll see how the how the season evolves and how players develop,” Lloyd said. “You know, I don't think it's any secret that you rely on your veterans early in the year. I remember last season Koa had that big first game, but then it was those veterans that really carried us in a lot of those early season matchups. Then the younger guys really came on and were able to give us a boost as we went deeper into the season.”

Maybe something like that will develop for the Wildcats this season. But so far they have not only been relying on Kharchenkov and Krivas heavily but also playing Kharchenkov somewhat out of position at power forward because of RJ Godfrey’s continued ineligibility.