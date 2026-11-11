Opening the season with 38 points in 38 minutes was probably a little extreme, but Arizona sophomore forward Ivan Kharchenkov knows there will be days when nearly that sort of output is required.
Like probably in the days and weeks immediately ahead.
No. 12-ranked Arizona will play at Auburn on Friday, host No. 4 UConn on Nov. 18 and a few days later will fly to Hawaii for the three-games-in-three-days whirlwind that is the Maui Invitational.
Still very much retooling around Kharchenkov and center Motiejus Krivas, though showing signs of improvement in a 90-59 win over NAU on Tuesday, the Wildcats will undoubtedly need heavy contributions from both veterans to sweep through it all.
But Kharchenkov says he’s prepared for this, having worked on his body with conditioning coach Chris Rounds – and on his mind with UA coach Tommy Lloyd.
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“We had a long preseason, a long offseason,” Kharchenkov said. “I got ready with Rounds in the weight room, and coach (Lloyd) always says, ‘Dig deeper when it's needed. Always think about who you're doing it for. It's always bigger than yourself.’ ”
The message hit home in Arizona's very first game of the season. Kharchenkov scored a point a minute during the Wildcats’ opener against UCLA, barely came off the floor at all, and yet it wasn’t enough. Arizona lost 84-75.
“That was exactly one of those games,” Kharchenkov said. “You play 35 minutes, and then you have a couple more minutes to go, and you're like, OK, sacrifice for the team, give it your all.
“Because after the game, if you didn't give it (your) all, you're gonna be like, ‘Damn, I could have gave a couple more extra percent.’ ”
That mentality might explain why, against a low-major opponent on Tuesday, Kharechenkov dropped 20 points on the Lumberjacks while also picking up seven rebounds and seven assists.
He hasn't slowed down for anybody.
Kharchenkov's production so far has made him the Wildcats’ leader in scoring (24.7), rebounding (9.0) and minutes played (32.4) — while also putting him in a first-place tie with point guard JJ Mandaquit in assists at 5.0. Kharchenkov had seven assists in each of the Wildcats’ past two games.
“I just think he's a really good player and I think good players make the right basketball decision in the moment,” Lloyd said. “Obviously he's gonna get a lot of attention, and we feel like we have other really good offensive players around him. If teams want to pick their poison and give us a bunch of open looks, I think we're gonna feel good about that.”
On Tuesday, Lloyd said NAU’s defense tried to stay away from fouling the Wildcats, which opened up some long- and mid-range opportunities. Yet Kharchenkov still found his way to the line nine times, making six free throws, while the Wildcats hit 5 of 12 3-pointers before halftime.
They finished just 8 for 25 from the 3-point range, but that was in part because guard Caleb Holt was just 1 for 7.
“I thought it was fine,” Lloyd said of UA's 3-point shooting. "Obviously, Caleb missed a few wide-open shots, and we know he's a good 3-point shooter, so I'm not going to sweat it.
“I thought we had a lot of good looks from 3 with how they guarded us. I thought we didn't settle and took a lot of the right ones. ... I thought we did the best with what we had to work with.”
Kharchenkov missed both 3s he tried, but he and Krivas were both 7 of 8 from two-point range. After his 30-point outburst against Cal Poly on Nov. 5, Krivas had 16 points and seven rebounds against the Lumberjacks.
It might have to be that way for the Wildcats for a while, maybe even all season. Arizona did get 17 points from Holt, who also threw in 7 of 8 two-pointers, and point guard Derek Dixon had 12 points, but the Wildcats’ other offensive options are still developing.
The Wildcats developed considerable balance last season, in part because freshman Koa Peat started with a 30-point outing and rarely let up afterward, although leading scorer Brayden Burries struggled initially during what was his first and only season in college before becoming an NBA lottery pick.
“We'll see how the how the season evolves and how players develop,” Lloyd said. “You know, I don't think it's any secret that you rely on your veterans early in the year. I remember last season Koa had that big first game, but then it was those veterans that really carried us in a lot of those early season matchups. Then the younger guys really came on and were able to give us a boost as we went deeper into the season.”
Maybe something like that will develop for the Wildcats this season. But so far they have not only been relying on Kharchenkov and Krivas heavily but also playing Kharchenkov somewhat out of position at power forward because of RJ Godfrey’s continued ineligibility.
Before Tuesday’s game, Godfrey’s attorneys took part in a hearing at Pima County Superior Court over their request for a temporary restraining order that might have made him eligible to play against NAU and Auburn. They had filed a lawsuit on Nov. 5, saying UA failed to make Godfrey eligible even as the NCAA’s wording in its manual does not specify that players such as Godfrey, who graduated high school in 2022, are excluded from its new five-for-five rule.
It’s an unusual case in that Godfrey’s attorneys are suing UA and not the NCAA. But Lloyd said he wasn't allowed to comment on it, even as he has been vocal in support of all 2022 players being able to play a fifth year this season.
“I can’t give you anything,” Lloyd said. “That’s what I’ve been told.”
Without Godfrey, Lloyd has found six players almost certain to be in his rotation — Kharchenkov, Krivas, Holt, Dixon, guard JJ Mandaquit and wing Cameron Holmes, while forward Maksim Brnovic and center Ugnius Jarusevicius are also getting significant time. In addition, Lloyd has been starting Bryce James and playing him an average of 12.0 minutes a game.
Lloyd said James is growing and making “hustle plays” but said he hasn’t yet made any long-term decisions about his lineup.
There are still multiple things to improve on, Lloyd said.
“You try to pinpoint one thing. I just don't ever think it's that easy,” Lloyd said. “I think the most important thing in a season is understanding that the season's a continuum, and while you're in that continuum, you gotta make progress.
“So just having that mindset, that growth mindset, is the most important thing we gotta wrap our arms around.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe