“That's how this deal works, and it's OK. There's no shame in it,” Lloyd said of ranked teams losing to other good teams. “Sometimes we as coaches and players want to deliver for the fans and be perfect. You have to let that go. You have to let that go, because if you're feeling guilty about losing a tough game early, you're maybe focused on the wrong things.

“I've really chosen to try to focus just on the day-to-day approach of this team. I'm human like anybody else, and didn't love some of the feelings I had, but I’ve to get over myself and understand this is about the team and about this team's season.”

The only danger is that the Wildcats get caught in a tough early season trap while still working on their rotation and identity. Almost exactly two years ago, they had a remarkably similar schedule: UA traveled to play at Wisconsin, hosted Duke and then went straight into the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas — all while trying to settle a rotation that was figuring out what to do with the talents of eventual NBA lottery pick Carter Bryant and the uncertain injury situation of Motiejus Krivas.

They lost to Wisconsin, lost to Duke and lost two of three games in the Bahamas. Two weeks later, after losing to UCLA in Phoenix, the Wildcats were just 4-5. Despite going on to a third-place finish in the Big 12 and an appearance in the conference tournament final, Arizona’s early-season woes arguably contributed to an NCAA Tournament assignment that sent them to Newark, N.J. for a Sweet 16 game against top-seeded Duke that ended the Wildcats' season.