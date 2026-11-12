Since beating Arizona to start the season, UCLA returned home to blast North Florida by 51 points, was scheduled to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday and is expected to coast later this month against Long Beach State, Cal State Fullerton and Delaware before facing Saint Mary’s in San Diego.
Meanwhile, before it hosts Arizona on Friday, Auburn pushed its nonconference home winning streak to 69 games with comfortable wins over Southeastern Louisiana and Appalachian State, too.
Life is good for the Bruins and Tigers right now.
But the No. 12-ranked Wildcats, after giving themselves a breather with home games against Cal Poly and NAU over the past week, are running straight toward the wall again: Auburn on Friday, No. 4 UConn on Nov. 18 and the Maui Invitational after that.
“Welcome to Arizona basketball,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “It doesn’t always feel good. There’s other ways to schedule but I think if you're doing what's right for the program and right for the game, you really challenge yourself.”
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UConn has used the same philosophy while reaching three of the past four NCAA title games.
And while the Huskies have feasted on Gardner-Webb and Wagner already, they played defending national champ Michigan on Nov. 6, will face Ohio State on Friday and, after traveling to Tucson next week, still have Duke, Illinois, Kansas and Virginia left on their nonconference slate.
Also worth noting: Arizona played the 31st-toughest nonconference schedule last season, and 16th-toughest overall according to Kenpom... then reached its first Final Four in a quarter century.
So if things happen like Wildcats losing to UCLA and No. 2 Duke losing to No. 5 Michigan State earlier this week, Lloyd says he’s seeing a bigger picture.
“That's how this deal works, and it's OK. There's no shame in it,” Lloyd said of ranked teams losing to other good teams. “Sometimes we as coaches and players want to deliver for the fans and be perfect. You have to let that go. You have to let that go, because if you're feeling guilty about losing a tough game early, you're maybe focused on the wrong things.
“I've really chosen to try to focus just on the day-to-day approach of this team. I'm human like anybody else, and didn't love some of the feelings I had, but I’ve to get over myself and understand this is about the team and about this team's season.”
The only danger is that the Wildcats get caught in a tough early season trap while still working on their rotation and identity. Almost exactly two years ago, they had a remarkably similar schedule: UA traveled to play at Wisconsin, hosted Duke and then went straight into the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas — all while trying to settle a rotation that was figuring out what to do with the talents of eventual NBA lottery pick Carter Bryant and the uncertain injury situation of Motiejus Krivas.
They lost to Wisconsin, lost to Duke and lost two of three games in the Bahamas. Two weeks later, after losing to UCLA in Phoenix, the Wildcats were just 4-5. Despite going on to a third-place finish in the Big 12 and an appearance in the conference tournament final, Arizona’s early-season woes arguably contributed to an NCAA Tournament assignment that sent them to Newark, N.J. for a Sweet 16 game against top-seeded Duke that ended the Wildcats' season.
This season, UA’s similar early schedule comes at the same time that the Wildcats are searching for their seventh and eighth players, and can’t even settle their starting lineup because power forward RJ Godfrey remains ineligible while pursuing his third five-for-five lawsuit, this time against UA in Pima County Superior Court.
That’s put Lloyd in the awkward position of having to support a player who is suing his employer. Predictably, Lloyd said Tuesday night he’s been told not to comment on the litigation.
What Lloyd was able to address, but may not have really wanted to, was the fact that he’s continuing to start guard Bryce James despite playing him only 12.0 average minutes a game.
That’s drawn speculation that Lloyd is using James as a starter so that key reserves such as Cameron Holmes and JJ Mandaquit won’t have to change their roles from starter to reserve if Godfrey suddenly becomes available. The possibility of a temporary restraining order from a hearing scheduled for Tuesday means Godfrey could be suddenly able to play, too.
“I haven't made any hard plans and obviously, RJ’s situations is in limbo,” Lloyd said. “So we're just going to keep operating the way we have.”
James has only been made available for comment once at Arizona — before last season began — but Lloyd said after the Wildcats beat NAU 90-59 on Tuesday that he’s growing.
LeBron's son had only three points against the Lumberjacks but had two steals and blocked a dunk by NAU forward Lucas Toukam that turned into a layup by Ivan Kharchenkov six seconds later.
“You see him making hustle plays and connecting the dots here and there, and that's what he's out there to do,” Lloyd said. “I know Bryce can make a 3 here and there, but I like all the other stuff he's developing.
“We haven't made any final long-term decisions on the on the starting lineup. I'm just happy that Bryce continues to take advantage of the opportunity and get better.”
Meanwhile, the Wildcats can rely on two guys who appear to have no fear about what’s ahead. Kharchenkov and Krivas are not only their top two scorers and rebounders, but veterans of a 23-0 start, Big 12 regular season and tournament titles, and a Final Four last season.
For them, Auburn, UConn and Maui-level competition aren’t anything they haven’t seen before.
The mindset is to “approach each game at a time and focus at the opponent, get in the scouting because those details will be crucial in games like that,” Krivas said. “But super excited for the opportunity and to see where this team goes and if we can get all the wins.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe