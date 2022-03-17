NCAA Tournament scouting report: No. 1 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 16 Wright State

"The trip was kind of long especially after playing the game last night,” Wright State guard Tanner Holden said. “But we all got to rest up this morning, get breakfast, kind of relax a little bit as much as we could before coming here. We're just trying to recover as best we can and get ready to play tomorrow.”

So close, yet so far

Wright State had to travel just 12 miles to play in Wednesday’s First Four game in Dayton but it might as well have felt like it was already headed to San Diego.

Wright State hadn’t played at Dayton since December 1997, in the last version of what was known as the “Gem City Jam.” Dayton and Wright State played eight times in the Gem City Jam until then, but never afterward.

“We'd love to play but it just hasn't worked out,” Wright State center Grant Basile said. “I'm not too sure the logistics of that. I know we all would love to play them. But I'm not sure.”

That appeared to be a careful way of saying that Dayton didn’t want to play the Raiders, who play in a lower-level conference.

Wright State coach Scott Nagy also addressed the situation delicately.