We took the leap last week, elevating Utah ahead of Stanford in our Power Ratings, and the Utes did enough to remain at No. 1 despite Stanford’s impressive swing through Arizona.

For Utah to wallop Washington by 23 points just five days after the Huskies’ upset of Stanford was convincing enough; then the Utes followed up with their seventh straight win Sunday.

Stanford and Utah moved up three places each in the AP poll, to Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, and the Cardinal maintain a slim edge in the NET rankings. But the Hotline is comfortable with the Utes on top, particularly with both teams facing nationally ranked opponents this week and their impending showdown Feb. 25.

There is stability through our power ratings this week, with the only change being a one-place swap between UCLA and Arizona. The Wildcats’ upcoming week is the toughest in the conference as they face Utah and No. 21 Colorado.

USC cracked the AP Top 25 poll for the first time all season (at No. 25).

ESPN’s Bracketology still is forecasting eight Pac-12 teams into the NCAA Tournament, which would break the conference record of seven set in 2017.

Here are the Hotline’s 15th Power Ratings of the season.

(NET rankings through Monday)

1. Utah (22-2, 12-2 Pac-12)

Last week: 1

Results: beat Washington 92-69 and WSU 73-59

Next up: at Arizona (Friday)

NET ranking: No. 6

Comment: The Utes edged Arizona 80-79 on Jan. 15 and have lost just once since, to Stanford. Their AP ranking (No. 4) is the highest in school history, and their overall record is currently on pace with the 2000-01 team that finished 28-4. They have hit 10 or more 3-pointers in four consecutive games.

2. Stanford (24-3, 12-2)

Last week: 2

Results: beat Arizona 84-60 and ASU 96-64

Next up: vs. USC (Friday)

NET ranking: No. 4

Comment: Lauren Betts is the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after shooting 80% (12 of 15) against the Arizona schools. “She’s got great hands, she’s working on her moves, but she finishes and doesn’t panic,” Coach Tara VanDerveer said. “She’s coming into her own.” The 6-7 Betts provides quality depth and is a huge insurance policy for games when Cameron Brink is in foul trouble.

3. Colorado (20-5, 11-3)

Last week: 3

Results: beat WSU 71-68 and Washington 65-43

Next up: vs. Washington State (Friday)

NET ranking: No. 20

Comment: Senior guard Jaylyn Sherrod tied her career high (27 points) against WSU, then had six assists against Washington and was the Pac-12 Player of the Week. The Buffs are now a No. 4 seed in ESPN’s Bracketology, in position to host first- and second-round games in the NCAAs.

4. UCLA (20-6, 9-5)

Last week: 5

Results: beat OSU 62-54 and Oregon 67-57

Next up: at Cal (Friday)

NET ranking: No. 25

Comment: Seven of the Bruins’ last eight games have been decided by 10 points or less, one of those in overtime. This week’s Pac-12 schedule concludes Monday with a nationally televised game between UCLA and Stanford. The Cardinal won the first meeting, 72-59, on Jan. 13.

5. Arizona (19-6, 9-5)

Last week: 4

Results: lost to Stanford 84-60, beat Cal 80-57

Next up: vs. Utah (Friday)

NET ranking: No. 27

Comment: Arizona’s only two-game losing streak was at the Mountain schools in the middle of January, a week when travel partner ASU had to forfeit due to injuries. So there is a revenge factor in play for the Wildcats and, more important, a chance to stay in contention for hosting an NCAA sub-regional.

6. USC (19-6, 9-5)

Last week: 6

Results: beat Oregon 56-51 and OSU 60-56 (OT)

Next up: at Stanford (Friday)

NET ranking: No. 29

Comment: Breaking into the AP Top 25 poll (after receiving votes for four weeks) is a significant and arguably overdue achievement for the Trojans, who upset Stanford 55-46 a month ago and now must prepare for a redemption-seeking onslaught. USC is well positioned for its first NCAA appearance since 2014.

7. Washington State (16-9, 6-8)

Last week: 7

Results: lost to Colorado 71-68 and Utah 73-59

Next up: vs. Oregon (Friday)

NET ranking: No. 46

Comment: The matchup with Oregon is fitting since both teams are in tenuous positions for the NCAA Tournament, projected as No. 10 seeds by ESPN. Charlisse Leger-Walker is now third in the conference in scoring at 18.7 points per game, within range of Utah’s Alissa Pili (20.4).

8. Oregon (14-11, 5-9)

Last week: 8

Results: lost to USC 56-51 and UCLA 67-57

Next up: at Washington State (Friday)

NET ranking: No. 21

Comment: Ten of Oregon’s 11 losses are to current Quadrant 1 opponents which, when combined with three Quad 1 wins, continues to prop up the Ducks’ NET ranking. (Their No. 53 placement in the RPI is more befitting of their record.) Oregon has the talent to win at least three of its last four regular-season games and perhaps stabilize its postseason bid.

9. Washington (13-11, 5-9)

Last week: 9

Results: lost to Utah 92-69 and Colorado 65-43

Next up: vs. Oregon State (Friday)

NET ranking: No. 73

Comment: The Huskies weren’t sneaking up on anyone after beating Stanford, their third consecutive win. They regressed on the Mountain swing and had no double-digit scorers at Colorado. Freshman Elle Ladine had another good game (18 points) against Utah.

10. Oregon State (11-14, 3-11)

Last week: 10

Results: lost to UCLA 62-54 and USC 60-56 (OT)

Next up: at Washington (Friday)

NET ranking: No. 55

Comment: The Beavers are as much of a mystery as their in-state rivals and have an even longer losing streak (six games, compared to Oregon’s five). Raegan Beers had an 18-point, 16-rebound double-double against USC but lost out on a fourth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award to Stanford’s Betts.

11. California (12-13, 3-11)

Last week: 11

Results: beat ASU 72-61, lost to Arizona 80-57

Next up: vs. UCLA (Friday)

NET ranking: No. 79

Comment: Cal was the only team in the lower half to win last week, completing a season sweep over ASU behind Jayda Curry’s 21 points. But the Bears fell behind 33-20 at halftime against Arizona and couldn’t recover. Curry scored 15 points with six assists.

12. Arizona State (7-16, 0-14)

Last week: 12

Results: lost to Cal 72-61 and Stanford 96-64

Next up: vs. Colorado (Friday)

NET ranking: No. 125