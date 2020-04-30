Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to four-star Oregon forward Ben Gregg
  • Updated
Arizona has offered a scholarship to four-star forward Ben Gregg of Oregon.

The Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year last season at Clackamas High School, the 6-foot-9 Gregg averaged 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds and has attracted scholarship offers from Oregon, Oregon State, Washington State, Texas, Texas Tech, USC, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Gregg has already visited several schools unofficially, even coming out to McKale Center as a high school sophomore to watch the Wildcats face Montana during the 2018-19 season.

Paolo Banchero tells Pro Insight that he doesn't like adding schools to his list but made an exception for Arizona.

