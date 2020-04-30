Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to four-star Oregon forward Ben Gregg

Arizona has offered a scholarship to four-star forward Ben Gregg of Oregon.
After a great talk with coach Miller, I am thankful to receive an offer from the University of Arizona! #beardown 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mbgaLNiiTm— ben gregg (@bengregg20) April 30, 2020
The Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year last season at Clackamas High School, the 6-foot-9 Gregg averaged 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds and has attracted scholarship offers from Oregon, Oregon State, Washington State, Texas, Texas Tech, USC, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
After a great zoom meeting with the coaching staff, I am thankful to receive an offer from Virginia Tech!#gohokies pic.twitter.com/MNixseyK48— ben gregg (@bengregg20) April 28, 2020
Gregg has already visited several schools unofficially, even coming out to McKale Center as a high school sophomore to watch the Wildcats face Montana during the 2018-19 season.
Great unofficial visit to Arizona. Thanks to Sean Miller, and the coaching staff for having us!#beardown pic.twitter.com/xmcpfQZbis— ben gregg (@bengregg20) December 20, 2018
Paolo Banchero tells Pro Insight that he doesn't like adding schools to his list but made an exception for Arizona.
