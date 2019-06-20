By the time Oregon's Bol Bol was finally called to the stage Thursday night, a sympathetic chorus of cheers broke out from the fans at Brookyn's Barclays Center.
He was pick No. 44, roughly 20 picks behind where he was expected to be picked and maybe 30 or more picks behind where he might have been before a foot injury ended his freshman season with the Ducks.
Typically, guys invited to the NBA Draft's "green room" are expected to be taken within the first 25 picks, so as not to create the sort of embarrassment Bol suffered.
Meanwhile, Arizona's Brandon Randolph became the sixth player in the Sean Miller era to leave early with the intention of entering the draft, only not to get picked.
But Randolph's absence was not a surprise, not like the way Bol, USC's Kevin Porter Jr., Stanford's KZ Okpala and ASU's Luguentz Dort slipped on draft night.
The Pac-12 had no lottery picks and only two players taken in the first round: Washington's Matisse Thybulle (20) and Porter at 30.
In the second round, Okpala went No. 32 overall, followed by Washington's Jaylen Nowell at 43, Bol at 44 and UCLA's Jaylen Hands at 56.
Going undrafted: Randolph, Dort, ASU's Zylan Cheatham, UCLA's Kris Wilkes, UCLA's Moses Brown, Oregon's Louis King and Oregon's Kenny Wooten. Cheatham is reportedly signing with New Orleans.
The NBA's full draft board is here.
Maybe the planets are aligning for Arizona to get 2020 forward Donovan "Puff" Johnson -- possibly even for next season.
Johnson lost a bid to play high school ball next season, sparking speculation he might reclassify to 2019 and possibly join Arizona or one of the other schools recruiting him.
But also, one of the guys who did go higher than expected in the draft -- Johnson's older brother, Cam -- appeared headed to Phoenix as the No. 11 pick in the draft.
It's also known that the Johnson brothers' dad just happened to play with Sean Miller at Pitt.
Justin Simon, who became the Big East's defensive player of the year last season at St. John's, also went undrafted. According to Adam Zagoria, he'll play for the Bulls' summer league team.