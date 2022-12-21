Scouting report: No. 5 Arizona Wildcats vs. Morgan State

Morgan State (4-7) at No. 5 Arizona (11-1) • McKale Center • 6 p.m. • Pac-12 Arizona • 1290-AM, Varsity Network

PROBABLE STARTERS

ARIZONA

G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior)

G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior)

F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior)

F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior)

C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior)

MORGAN STATE

G Isaiah Burke (6-1 senior)

G Malik Miller (6-4 senior)

F Khalil Turner (6-8 junior)

F Lewis Djonkam (6-9 senior)

C Toto Fagbenle (6-8 freshman)

HOW THEY MATCH UP

The series: Arizona has only faced Morgan State once before, slamming the Bears 115-53 on Nov. 20, 1997 at McKale Center. The victory margin was just two points shy of UA's school record, set against Robert Morris the previous season.

Morgan State overview: Few teams may have enjoyed the 2020-21 COVID season more than the Bears, who went 14-8 and reached the finals of the MEAC conference tournament before losing to Norfolk State. But since then, the Bears have had it rough. Saddled with what appeared to be chemistry issues, they went 13-15 last season, and so far this season they are just 1-7 against Division I teams, beating only Utah Valley in overtime at the Jamaica Classic multi-team event on Nov. 18.

The Bears returned only one starter from last season (guard Malik Miller) and lost a double-figure scorer in 6-4 De’Torrion Ware, who was initially expected to return for a fifth season but did not for unexplained reasons. Miller has become the Bears’ leading threat along with guard Isaiah Burke, a key reserve last season.

This season, Miller averages nearly a double-double and Burke is hitting 3-point shots at a 42.1% rate overall and 42.4% against Division I teams. Multiple guards take on the point guard duties, including Burke, Miller and 5-10 freshman Kamron Hobbs. The Bears have been without starting wing David McCullough for the past four games for unexplained reasons and a team spokesman said McCullough, a transfer from Bowie State, did not make the trip to Arizona. Inside, Kalil Turner is a boxscore-stuffer who can shoot inside and out, leads the Bears in steals and can guard multiple positions. Morgan State also has a couple of bigger bodies up front in 245-pound Lewis Djonkam and 240-pound Ty Horner.

Because the Bears have played and beaten three non-Division I teams, their overall stats can be deceiving, including their scoring average of 80.9 points, their 47.5% shooting percentage and their 3-point percentage defense of just 29.4%. Alternatively, Kenpom.com calculations, which do not include games against non-Division I teams, show the Bears with the 36th-worst offensive efficiency (94.3 points per 100 possessions), the 11th-worst 2-point percentage (42.9) and the 53rd-worst turnover percentage (Morgan State loses control of the ball on 21.8% of its possessions). However, the Bears partly make up for their shooting with a respectable offensive rebounding percentage of 32.7 and Division I opponents turn the ball over against them on 24.5% of their possessions (the 20th best defensive turnover percentage in Division I). They also hold Division I opponents to 31.8% shooting from 3-point range.

He said it: “They’re aggressive, they’re active and they’re pretty handsy (defensively). They can pressure you, they can trap, they can come at you a number of ways. They’re aggressive on the ball.

“They’ve got some guys who can score. Miller is an active player. He’s got a nose for the ball (in rebounding). Some guys just have that. They find a way. They have that sort of energy that creates opportunity.

"Burke shoots a high percentage from the 3-point line. Turner is their four- man, a productive and capable shooter from 3. He’s got that balance to his game. All their guys offensively have good scoring balance. They have good spacing and spread the floor, a lot of cutting off the ball. They can move the ball well and catch you napping.

“They’ve been off for (12 days) because of exams so sometimes that really gives you a chance to recharge your batteries and get after it.”

— UA assistant coach Steve Robinson, who scouted the Bears.

KEY PLAYERS

Morgan State

Malik Miller

A second-team preseason all-MEAC pick, Miller is a relentless presence on the glass at just 6-foot-4, with the 144st best offensive rebounding percentage in Division I competition, grabbing teammates’ misses 11.7% of the time when he’s on the floor. He also has a 18.8 defensive rebounding percentage and has evolved into an improved scoring threat.

Arizona

Filip Borovicanin

Tommy Lloyd says he wants to play his subs more and, if the Wildcats build a comfortable lead as expected, Thursday might give him a good chance to do it. As of now, Borovicanin is on the outside of the UA rotation but is valued for long-term potential.

SIDELINES

Bal battling ankle issue

Adama Bal played played just three minutes on Tuesday against Montana State because of an ankle injury, and is questionable for Thursday’s game against Morgan State.

Bal’s injury is not believed to serious, but UA may opt to sit him out for precautionary reasons against the Bears, which is pretty much what the Wildcats did after Bal struggled on Tuesday.

“His ankle’s been bothering him and it looked like he was playing on one leg,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said Tuesday after the Wildcats beat Montana State. “I just didn't feel good about putting him back in there.”

Human nature vs Wildcats

Maybe it was inevitable that Arizona wouldn’t have quite the same energy for Montana State as it did three days earlier against Tennessee, but Lloyd didn’t find that much of an excuse.

“I understand the connection everybody's trying to make, but when you sit in my seat and you're trying to drive a culture, standards…” Lloyd said after Tuesday’s game. “We’ve got to meet those standards, no matter who we're playing. I mean, come on, the college guys play 35-40 games (a season), if they're lucky. You’ve got to be excited to play.

“I'm not saying we didn't play hard, but I don't know if we played hard enough. I just feel like our teamness at times can be a little disconnected and I don't like that feel. It just doesn't sit well with me. It doesn't mean I'm mad at the guys or anything like that. But there just has to be a feel with how you operate on a day to day basis. … it’s hard to define what that is, but I didn't feel it today.”

The Wildcats led the Bobcats by just seven points at halftime and again with 10 minutes to go, and didn’t put them fully away until the final two minutes of the game.

“The biggest thing is regardless of who we play, whether they're Tennessee or Montana State, they’re still good teams,” forward Cedric Henderson said. “We can't come out flat and that's what we did. It’s kind of like a trap game. You have the big name and then you turn around and play the team that you're like, `Oh, this should be an easy one.’ But they're all good teams. We play good teams. They’re good players.”

Speechless

Largely because Kerr Kriisa had 18 points and hit 6 of 9 3-pointers against the Bobcats, UA selected him to be interviewed after Tuesday’s game.

Then, as hard as it might be to believe, Kriisa bit his tongue when asked about the efficient offensive game he had.

“I mean, listen. How to say it? No, I’m not going to say it,” Kriisa said. “But, yes, shots went in and I'm here in press conference, (so) everybody thinks I'm a great player. If I missed, I wouldn't be here. Everybody would think that I wouldn't contribute. I'm a bad player.

“So it's really nothing to say. That's how it is.”

Numbers game

1 — Tommy Lloyd’s ranking among modern-era college basketball coaches through 50 games if the Wildcats beat Morgan State. Lloyd would be 45-5 with a win, tying him with Bill Carmody (Princeton), Bill Guthridge (North Carolina) and Brad Stevens (Butler). Doc Meanwell of Wisconsin holds the all-time best first-50-game record at 49-1 (set between 1911-14) while Rider’s Clair Bee was 45-5 between 1928-31.

9 – Morgan State’s rank in defensive steal percentage. The Bears swipe the ball away from Division I opponents on 14% of their possessions.

48 – Lloyd turned 48 years old on Wednesday.