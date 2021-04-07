 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'This is a sad day': Current, former Wildcats react to Sean Miller's departure
editor's pick top story

'This is a sad day': Current, former Wildcats react to Sean Miller's departure

University of Arizona vs Oregon State

Arizona head coach Sean Miller has some advice for Arizona guard James Akinjo (13) during a free-throw attempt in their game against Oregon State, Tucson, Ariz., February 11, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The UA parted ways with head coach Sean Miller on Monday after 12 seasons in Tucson. 

Miller, who succeeded the legendary coach Lute Olson in 2009, led the Wildcats to 302 wins, five Pac-12 championships, three Pac-12 Tournament titles, eight NCAA Tournament appearances and three Elite Eights.

Miller's former players reacted on social media with disappointment.

Here's a look at what they said:

Kerr Kriisa

James Akinjo

Azuolas Tubelis

Christian Koloko 

Allonzo Trier

Parker Jackson-Cartwright

Dusan Ristic

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What to know about Arizona Wildcats parting ways with Sean Miller after 12 seasons

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News