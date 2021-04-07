'This is a sad day': Current, former Wildcats react to Sean Miller's departure

The UA parted ways with head coach Sean Miller on Monday after 12 seasons in Tucson.
Miller, who succeeded the legendary coach Lute Olson in 2009, led the Wildcats to 302 wins, five Pac-12 championships, three Pac-12 Tournament titles, eight NCAA Tournament appearances and three Elite Eights.
Miller's former players reacted on social media with disappointment.
Here's a look at what they said:
Kerr Kriisa
James Akinjo
Azuolas Tubelis
Christian Koloko
Allonzo Trier
April 7, 2021
Parker Jackson-Cartwright
This is a sad day.— Pfunk (@unrulymino0) April 7, 2021
Dusan Ristic
I don’t like this— Dušan Ristić (@ristic_dusan) April 7, 2021
