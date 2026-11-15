For the second straight week, Arizona had a thrilling post-midnight finish in Tucson. However, the most recent one-point game had the Wildcats losing.
The No. 23-ranked Wildcats fell to No. 2 Utah, 40-39, Saturday night in Tucson, snapping Arizona's seven-game home winning streak since the naming rights agreement for Casino Del Sol Stadium last season.
Arizona's setback knocks the Wildcats out of Big 12 Championship (and College Football Playoff) contention. The first-place Utes remain one of two undefeated teams in college football.
"This was a hard night," said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. "This was a heavyweight fight. We said that going into it. You're playing the No. 2 team in the country, and they're good. ... Tonight, we showed that we can play with anybody.
"We went toe-to-toe with the No. 2 team in the country and I don't think there's any doubt about that. We didn't get it done and the outcome isn't what we wanted. ... We gotta learn from it."
People are also reading…
Arizona's nail-biting loss capped a busy day at the UA, which started early Saturday morning on the UA mall for FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff," a nationally televised college football preview show — and the site of Rob Gronkowski's pregame party.
Big Noon Kickoff spent all morning spotlighting the Arizona-Utah game. The game itself lived up to the hype and had seven lead changes, including four in the second half. It "really speaks to just our belief, our resilience and our response," Brennan said.
"Just the way our guys responded all night was really special," added the Arizona head coach.
Here are notable storylines, statistics and quotes from Arizona's loss to Utah, along with a look at what's next for the UA after a wild Saturday in Tucson.
Later than expected
About that post-midnight finish ...
The Arizona-Utah game was initially scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, but the kickoff time was extended to 8:30 p.m. to accommodate Utah's travel schedule.
Utah was grounded for several hours in Salt Lake City after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) declared a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, which was lifted Friday night.
Utah was one of several college football teams that endured travel issues Friday night, along with Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Baylor, Auburn, Tulane, Kansas State, Purdue, Washington, Minnesota and Oregon State.
"You're just trying to get all the information that you can get, contingency plans," said Utah head coach Morgan Scalley. "What happens if this thing is lifted? ... Grateful for our staff."
Due to Alaska Airlines pilots’ hours running out, the Utes were unable to fly out of Salt Lake City until Saturday morning, landing in Tucson early Saturday afternoon.
Even though Arizona's primetime game against Utah turned into Pac-12 After Dark — err, Big 12 After Dark, "nothing really changed for us. We were at the benefit of a home game," Brennan said.
"To be honest, I was concerned that it was going to impact our crowd, but it didn't," Brennan said.
Over 48,000 fans attended the game on Saturday, which is easily the largest attendance of the season — and the rowdiest crowd of the year.
"That was one of the best parts about it," Brennan said. "You move the game three hours, our students were there all night, on their feet and never sat down. Our fans were rocking. It was special. ... We didn't get it done in the end but, golly, did they impact the whole thing from start to finish."
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita said Arizona fans “did a phenomenal job” on Saturday.
"We appreciate the city and the students showing up. They gave us an advantage tonight with that noise and that energy. I'm sorry we were unable to reward them."
The crowd showed up and so did the Wildcats.
Arizona set the tone with a methodical 11-play drive that ended with running back Quincy Craig scoring a 1-yard touchdown.
Arizona's defense forced back-to-back three-and-outs to start and grabbed a 14-3 lead following a 5-yard touchdown run by running back Kedrick Reescano.
Entering Saturday, Utah outscored its opponents a combined 103-9 in the first quarter and led the Big 12 with the fewest red-zone touchdowns (10) allowed.
Arizona was 6 for 6 in the red zone — five touchdowns and a 47-yard field goal by kicker Michael Salgado-Medina after Fifita was sacked for a loss of 11 yards.
Fifita was sacked four times against Utah. The Utes had 10 quarterback pressures against Arizona, a week after the Wildcats allowed 12 pressures against TCU. Fifita improvising in the pocket and making off-schedule throws has become a trend this season.
"I think we're blocking a good front and it's hard," Brennan said. "Everyone is fighting their ass and sometimes you get beat."
Arizona's defense — despite surrendering 40 points, the most points allowed since the 2024 Territorial Cup — and special teams had momentous plays, like Jay'Vion Cole's interception in the end zone in the third quarter, and Dwight Bootle II annihilating Utah punt returner Mana Carvalho, causing a fumble that was recovered by long snapper Drew Nicolson, who was previously flagged for kick-catch interference.
Utah quarterback Devon Dampier had a bad pitch to running back Daniel Bray on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, allowing Arizona defensive lineman Mays Pese to grab his first-career fumble.
About Dampier...
Dynamic Dampier
The Wildcats were out-rushed by Utah 296-59 yards. It's the third time this season Arizona surrendered around 300 rushing yards in a game; the other two were West Virginia and Texas Tech — two teams who had a dual-threat quarterback and playmaking running back.
Bray, who had the lion's share of rush attempts for the Utes, carried the ball 18 times for 197 yards and a touchdown, while Dampier rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Utah's rushing attack was a "combination of missed tackles and him being a good player and us playing a good football team," Brennan said.
"We don't want to give up 200 yards rushing," Brennan said. "We can be better there."
Arizona had 12 missed tackles on Saturday and 191 yards were after contact, according to Pro Football Focus.
Said Cole: "We were undisciplined, we didn't execute and it led to us losing the game today."
Turning point
Arizona regained possession with 2:35 left to play, with a chance to set up Salgado-Medina for a game-winning field goal for the second straight game.
On fourth-and-2 from the Arizona 33-yard line, the clock was ticking down to the two-minute timeout and the Wildcats hoped for Utah to jump offsides. Arizona center Zach Henning thought the Utah defenders were in the neutral zone and snapped the ball to Fifita to draw an offsides penalty on Utah — or make a splash play on a free play because of the penalty.
Instead, Fifita's back-shoulder pass to wide receiver Giovanni Richardson was incomplete, and Arizona turned it over on downs. A first down by Utah on the ensuing drive iced the game.
"In that situation right there, that's my fault," Brennan said. "I should've never put him in that position. ... We had a dummy cadence, so we were trying to get them to jump offsides. They moved, but they did't come far enough in the neutral zone, he snapped it and we didn't have a good answer, so that's my fault."
Added Fifita: "The defense gave us the ball back with over two minutes left to go get a field goal and we didn't do it. That's the part that kind of hurts. At the end of the day, we have to live with it and move on to the next."
By the numbers
-7: The Wildcats had minus-7 rushing yards in the fourth quarter — and only 15 rushing yards in the second half.
4: False starts by Utah.
9: Touchdowns Dampier has scored against Arizona in two games.
42: Dampier's career rushing touchdowns, which lead FBS.
84: Utah punter Orion Phillips kicked an 84-yard punt down to the UA 1-yard line after the Utes' second drive. It's the fourth-longest punt in Utah history and the longest since 1978. Phillips' punt is the longest in FBS this season.
119: Arizona receiver Chris Hunter had a career-high 119 yards on six catches.
692: In the last five games, Arizona wide receiver Isaiah Mizell has 34 catches for 692 yards and seven touchdowns. Mizell is the first Wildcat to score a touchdown in five straight games since Tetairoa McMillan in 2023.
They said it
Cole on his interception on a deep ball towards the end zone in the third quarter: "It was crazy. It wasn't supposed to be open. It was a blown coverage. The quarterback threw a lob and I just went to go finish it."
Brennan, on Fifita: "He's special in every way. The throws he made, how he stood in there and took shots, how we ran him, how tough he is, what a warrior and what a leader he is. He is everything that is right about college football and the University of Arizona."
Brennan, on Richardson and Mizell: "Both of those guys are studs. They're awesome players and they come to work every day, they have great attitudes and great energy. ... At that position, when you have game changers, you're in every game and that showed up tonight. ... I'm so proud of those guys for the way they fought and continue to find ways to make plays late in the game."
Scalley, on Arizona's home crowd: "What an awesome atmosphere. Great job by Arizona. I thought their fans were awesome. Grateful for our fans who showed up. ... We knew this would not be an easy one."
Brennan, on the crowd at Casino Del Sol Stadium: "They showed up tonight. They were on their feet all night. ... It was an awesome atmosphere. It's something we've talked about a lot, how do we create the best atmosphere in the Big 12 and I thought our fans did that tonight."
Availability report
Arizona slot cornerback Malcolm Hartzog was held out Saturday night. Hartzog suffered an upper-body injury in Arizona's win over TCU last week.
Arizona backup slot cornerback Dajon Hinton returned from an ACL injury he suffered in the Holiday Bowl in January and replaced Hartzog, along with Gavin Hunter.
Arizona players out for the Utah game: freshman defensive tackle Keytrin Harris, safety Cam Chapa, defensive tackle Kevin Moorer, cornerback Swayde Griffin, linebacker Max Harris and running back Ismail Mahdi.
Up next
Arizona (7-3) is knocked out of contention for the Big 12 Championship — and the College Football Playoff — but the Wildcats are still on pace to have back-to-back nine-win seasons, which hasn't happened since 1974-75.
For what it's worth, a representative from the Alamo Bowl attended Saturday's game. Arizona won the Alamo Bowl in Fifita's first year as the starter. Arizona could conceivably play in that bowl as a Pac-12 legacy team — against a Big 12 opponent.
Arizona is in a five-way tie for fourth place in the Big 12. Utah (10-0) remains perfect and first in the Big 12, with No. 12 Texas Tech and No. 10 BYU in second and third — the only three teams to beat the Wildcats this season.
Arizona is an 11.5-point favorite for its final road game of the season against Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday at 5 p.m. on FS1.
Arizona's first loss of the Brennan era was a 31-7 loss in Manhattan during the 2024 season, when Arizona and K-State had a home-and-home series as nonconference opponents. The series ended last year in a 23-17 win for Arizona in Tucson.
Kansas State (4-6) is riding a four-game losing streak in head coach Colin Klein's first season. Saturday will be Arizona's final road trip before it hosts rival Arizona State for the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup on Nov. 28.
"We gotta learn from this and keep moving forward," Brannan said. "We have a lot of good football left to play. This is a great group of young men. They come to work every day, they love each other, they love the U of A and they're going to come back to work tomorrow and be ready to go."
Added Fifita: "For us, it's just enjoying every moment with each other. We believe we have a special team still. We're enjoying every opportunity and taking advantage of it."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports