They said it

Cole on his interception on a deep ball towards the end zone in the third quarter: "It was crazy. It wasn't supposed to be open. It was a blown coverage. The quarterback threw a lob and I just went to go finish it."

Brennan, on Fifita: "He's special in every way. The throws he made, how he stood in there and took shots, how we ran him, how tough he is, what a warrior and what a leader he is. He is everything that is right about college football and the University of Arizona."

Brennan, on Richardson and Mizell: "Both of those guys are studs. They're awesome players and they come to work every day, they have great attitudes and great energy. ... At that position, when you have game changers, you're in every game and that showed up tonight. ... I'm so proud of those guys for the way they fought and continue to find ways to make plays late in the game."

Scalley, on Arizona's home crowd: "What an awesome atmosphere. Great job by Arizona. I thought their fans were awesome. Grateful for our fans who showed up. ... We knew this would not be an easy one."

Brennan, on the crowd at Casino Del Sol Stadium: "They showed up tonight. They were on their feet all night. ... It was an awesome atmosphere. It's something we've talked about a lot, how do we create the best atmosphere in the Big 12 and I thought our fans did that tonight."

Availability report

Arizona slot cornerback Malcolm Hartzog was held out Saturday night. Hartzog suffered an upper-body injury in Arizona's win over TCU last week.