Here are 5 things to know about Jedd Fisch, Arizona's new football coach

3. He interviewed for the Arizona job in 2018.

Fisch was a candidate to replace the fired Rich Rodriguez as Arizona’s head coach. He interviewed for the UA vacancy, but Heeke and Robbins turned to Sumlin instead.

'Although I didn’t get the job then, and I had great disappointment, what I wasn't sure of was what was going to happen next,” Fisch said. “I was blessed with the opportunity, between then and now, to have the opportunity to work under Bill Belichick and Sean McVay.”

4. He has a daughter at the UA.

There’s a Fisch already in the Old Pueblo. Fisch’s oldest daughter, Zaylee, is currently a student at the UA and Pima College.

“We’re gonna be close by, but not too close, because she’s got her life to live,” Fisch said. “But we’ll be around the corner and I can’t imagine she wouldn’t be thrilled to have her mom and her sisters in town. … We can’t wait to watch her continue to thrive in Tucson.”

Fisch and his wife, Amber, have three daughters: Zaylee, Ashlee and Kendall — or as Fisch refers to them: “a school of Fisch.”

5. He snuck into the O.J. Simpson trial