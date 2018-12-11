The Star is counting down the Arizona Wildcats’ 2019 recruiting class leading up to Dec. 19, early signing day. Today’s profiled players: Trevon Mason and Jordan Morgan.
Trevon Mason
Position: Defensive tackle
Height: 6-6
Weight: 280 pounds
Hometown: Arlington, Texas (Navarro College)
When he committed: Nov. 25, 2018
How he fits: Mason is Arizona’s fourth defensive line commit of the 2019 class, joining Dallas defensive tackle Kane Bradford, Eastern Arizona’s Myles Tapusoa and Belgian defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen.
Mason is ranked as the seventh-best junior college prospect in Texas and 13th-best defensive tackle nationally, per 247Sports.com.
He could be one of the more important recruits of the 2019 class when it’s all said and done, because not only does he fill a position of need, but he’s recently played two years at Navarro College in the state of Texas. According to the Navarro College roster, Mason’s 6-foot-6-inch frame made him the tallest defensive lineman on the roster so his size, experience and Texas pedigree could make him a viable asset for the UA’s defensive front. Mason also had offers from Southern Miss and Nebraska, so why did he choose the Wildcats? Similar to why the others picked UA: for playing time. Arizona will lose starter Dereck Boles to graduation and could potentially be without PJ Johnson, another juco product who played at City College of San Francisco, for the 2019 season, which would be a huge loss. That would leave Kurtis Brown, Mykee Irving, Finton Connolly, Sione Taufahema and Nahe Sulunga at defensive tackle.
Connolly is the only one out of that group that has received consistent playing time.
However, if Johnson does return and with the other prospects including Mason, the Wildcats could have a monstrous defensive front, especially the interior group. Considering Arizona coughed up 4.2 yards per rush this year, the Wildcats could use large bodies to fill the gaps, but Mason weighing only 280 pounds allows him to move around and make plays.
Jordan Morgan
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-5
Weight: 270
Hometown: Tucson (Marana)
When he committed: June 14, 2018
How he fits: Morgan is considered to be one of the best-kept secrets in Arizona and it could be because he’s not active on social media. Before the 2018 season got underway, it was the perfect time for Kevin Sumlin and offensive line coach Joe Gilbert to capitalize on the hidden gem right in their own backyard.
Of course once Morgan committed, he opened up the eyes of other programs and landed offers from ASU and USC. But he is firmly committed to the UA.
“My favorite was Oregon, but when I was younger, I used to like Arizona, but I didn’t think I would be going there,” he said. The three-star Morgan is listed as the 32nd-best prospect in Arizona for 2019, per 247Sports.com and became the second local lineman in two years to play at UA. The other is Amphitheater High product David Watson. Unlike Mason, Morgan could have a difficult time seeing the field early on because Gilbert returns every starter from 2018 except for left tackle Layth Friekh. The returners: Josh McCaulley, Cody Creason, Thiyo Lukusa, Michael Eletise, Donovan Laie, Bryson Cain and Texas A&M transfer Robert Congel. Fortunately for Morgan, the left tackle spot is up for grabs and it could be the reason why the Marana tackle alternated between the left and right side of the line. The left tackle spot is for the taking, but Morgan will also have to compete with 330-pound junior college transfer Josh Donovan. It’s possible that Morgan will not see the field as a true freshman, but he could carve out a prosperous career as the hometown hero.
He said it: “It’s surprising — shocking — that no one knew about Jordan before I got here. One of the most athletic and biggest lineman that myself and the coaching staff has seen,” Marana head coach Louie Ramirez said. “He’s just a freak, he really is. … He’s an animal and U of A is going to get a hometown hero.”