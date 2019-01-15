Arizona safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles has been added to the roster for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
Flannigan-Fowles joins UA teammate Shun Brown in the showcase game for pro prospects. The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Rose Bowl. It will be televised by FS1.
Flannigan-Fowles started most of the past three seasons for the Wildcats. The Tucson product accumulated 243 tackles, including 10 stops for losses, in 50 career games. He also had 22 passes defensed, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Flannigan-Fowles played some of his best ball in the latter half of his senior season after briefly losing his starting spot. He has excellent size (6-2, 209) and emerged as one of Arizona’s top leaders as an upperclassman.
In addition to Flannigan-Fowles and Brown, UA receiver Shawn Poindexter will play in the East-West Shrine Game on Saturday. That game begins at 1 p.m. in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be televised by NFL Network.