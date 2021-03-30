UCLA's Final Four appearance means Arizona, other Pac-12 schools will get $3.2 million each

Even Arizona fans with a deep-seated dislike of UCLA have reason to cheer over the Bruins' NCAA Tournament run.

By making it all the way from the First Four to the Final Four, UCLA is responsible for $12 million of the Pac-12's conference-record $38.4 million haul from its collective NCAA Tournament success this season. That means Arizona and all of the league's 12 schools will earn $3.2 million each.

The Bruins earned the maximum of six "units" for each game they will have appeared in -- payouts are capped after national semifinals -- while the Pac-12 also had two teams earn four units (Oregon State and USC) by appearing in the Elite Eight. Oregon earned three units by reaching the Sweet 16 and Colorado two for making the second round.

Each unit is worth $337,141 each year for a total of six years, or just over $2 million each. The Pac-12's total of 19 units means the conference will distribute $6.41 million each year equally to its 12 members ($533,806 per team per year) or a total of $3.2 million per team over the next six years.