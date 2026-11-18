The Pac-12 bowl selection process in 2026 treats the former conference as if it never imploded, grouping the 12 legacy schools together just as it did the previous two years. Meanwhile, the new Pac-12 teams have separate postseason arrangements. To simplify the situation, we have split them into two groups: Pac-12 legacy bowls and Pac-12 new bowls. (Washington State and Oregon State are part of the legacy bowl process with the exception of the Poinsettia Bowl.) Bowl projections will be published on the Hotline each week through the regular season.
The penultimate week of the 2026 regular season serves as a window into the final month of the 2027 season, when the College Football Playoff doubles in size and radically changes the way fans consume the product.
People are also reading…
Proponents of the 24-team format believe that change will be for the better — that increased access will lead to more teams remaining in the playoff hunt and more meaningful games in November.
Technically, that's correct. There simply won't be enough one- and two-loss options from the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC to fill the bracket. A bevy of 9-3 and 8-4 teams will make the cut.
We know this because the final CFP Top 25 from the previous two years featured 18 teams with three losses, and one team with four: Iowa was 8-4 and ranked 23rd in the last reveal of the 2025 season.
And guess what? There will be more four-loss teams this year, and in all future years, because the ACC and SEC are now playing nine conference games instead of eight, adding approximately eight losses to each conference's overall total.
The current Associated Press Top 25 poll, for example, includes nine teams with three or four losses — and there are still two Saturdays remaining.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, a former Major League Baseball executive, is the chief architect of the 24-team field and, by his own admission, cannot fathom how increased access would be bad for the sport. Let's start with his conference.
If the expanded format were in place this season, Oregon and USC, which have three losses, would be well positioned and even have margin for error.
If the expanded format were in place this season, Northwestern (6-4), which visits Minnesota, would be alive in the playoff race. So would Washington (6-4), which hosts Indiana.
That's right, the Huskies, who barely beat Utah State, lost their first three conference games and have one victory over a team with a winning record (Nebraska), would be in range of a playoff bid.
Would that prompt millions of fans across the country, who otherwise wouldn't give a lick, to watch UW's date with the Hoosiers?
The Big 12 fully supported the move to 24, and guess what: Commissioner Brett Yormark's league offers a terrific example of the expanded event's impact. Oklahoma State (6-4) visits Arizona State (6-4) on Saturday night in what would be a playoff elimination game for both teams.
Yes, the Sun Devils, who just recorded their first back-to-back wins of the season, would have a path into the playoff. Same with the Cowboys, who have lost three of their past five games.
Does that make their under-the-lights affair substantially more appealing to neutral observers?
What about Arizona, which just lost a thriller to Utah? The Wildcats (7-3) would be in stellar shape for a playoff berth when they face Kansas State. That's great for Arizona and its community. Does it make November more interesting? Does it make the product more appealing?
Of course, the CFP would not be expanding without the SEC's consent, and commissioner Greg Sankey's conference is loaded with games this weekend that, in the next era, would have playoff significance.
LSU (6-4) would have playoff life headed to Tennessee. Same with Oklahoma (6-4) as it hosts Texas A&M. And the duel between Kentucky (7-3) and Missouri (6-4) would have massive consequences for both teams.
Petitti and his fellow executives undoubtedly would cite the aforementioned games as evidence of elevated stakes for a barrage of November games.
But does that mean millions of viewers across the country will turn four-loss teams into must-see TV? Will the public find mediocrity compelling?
College football is the antithesis of the NFL and NCAA Tournament. Its fans are hard-wired for exclusivity, for the do-or-die existence that turns each Saturday into a breathless viewing experience.
Sure, the expanded format will give more teams a chance and thus enhance interest locally. But would the change capture the hearts and eyeballs of fans who wouldn't otherwise tune in Saturday to watch the Huskies, Sun Devils or Wildcats?
The commissioners think so.
We'll believe it when we see it.
To the bowl projections ...
Pac-12 legacy bowls
College Football Playoff
Team: UCLA (Big Ten at-large)
Comment: As long as the Bruins (10-0) handle either Michigan (road) or USC (home), they are set for the CFP. But if they split the final two and lose in the conference championship game, they could slip to the bottom seed tier and open the playoff on the road.
College Football Playoff
Team: Utah (Big 12 champion)
Comment: After the Holy War and the Tucson thriller in consecutive weeks, the Utes (10-0) could be diverted through Letdown City on their way to TCU this week. But one loss won't derail their playoff drive as long as they win the Big 12 title.
Alamo Bowl
Team: Oregon
Comment: The awful October has given way to a riveting November in Eugene, where the Ducks (7-3) have gained traction. Their path into the CFP remains fraught as either an automatic qualifier or an at-large team. If they aren't successful in making the leap, the Alamo would be happy to have them.
Las Vegas Bowl
Team: USC
Comment: The playoff isn't an option, which means Lincoln Riley's continued employment is in serious jeopardy. Bowls typically avoid teams with interim head coaches, but the Las Vegas executives might be hesitant to pass on the Trojans (7-3) unless Oregon is available.
Holiday Bowl
Team: Arizona State
Comment: Beware the Sun Devils (6-4), who are improving by the week and could very well finish with eight wins and loads of momentum. Notably, they haven't been to the Holiday since 2013.
Sun Bowl
Team: Arizona
Comment: One of the most difficult teams to project. The Wildcats (7-3) could be a hot commodity with nine wins or a last resort if they finish with a losing streak. Or they could settle between those extremes, which is reflected in this placement.
Poinsettia Bowl
Team: Washington
Comment: We expect the Poinsettia Bowl to have a bevy of options with teams in the six- and seven-win range. The Huskies (6-4) could land here or drop to the Independence. The Sun isn't an option because they were in El Paso last year.
Independence Bowl
Team: Oregon State
Comment: With three consecutive losses, the Beavers (5-5) are scrambling to clinch a postseason bid that once seemed inevitable. They must either beat Utah State this week or win their Flex Saturday game.
At-large/ESPN bowl pool
Team: Stanford
Comment: Well, well, well, look who has climbed onto the right side of our bowl forecast. The Cardinal (5-5) must either beat Cal (road) or SMU (home) to clinch a berth — and that would be quite the accomplishment for first-year coach Tavita Pritchard.
Non-qualifier
Team: Cal
Comment: It's difficult to describe the speed and depth of Cal's downturn under first-year coach Tosh Lupoi, who has given no indication he's capable of fielding a winning program. If the Bears lose to Stanford, a coaching change could follow (again).
Non-qualifier
Team: Colorado
Comment: The Buffaloes (4-6) are two wins from a bowl berth after upsetting Houston. They are heading to Cincinnati at an opportune time — the Bearcats have lost three in a row — and then finish with UCF at home. Our current forecast gives them a 49% chance to win both.
Non-qualifier
Team: Washington State
Comment: The Cougars (2-8) were eliminated weeks ago but managed to claim a spirited victory Saturday thanks, in part, to Colorado State, which has the worst defense on the planet. That doesn't change the reality that major changes are needed in Pullman.
Pac-12 new bowls
College Football Playoff
Team: Boise State
Comment: At this point, the Broncos (9-1) seemingly could lose the Pac-12 championship and remain the frontrunner for the Group of Six berth in the CFP. All remaining doubt would evaporate if Memphis wins the American, given that Boise State beat the Tigers handily.
Poinsettia Bowl
Team: Texas State
Comment: Speaking of Boise State losing the Pac-12 championship ... Meet the team that could slay the Broncos. Texas State (6-4) is a wagon, Group of Six style.
Hawaii Bowl
Team: San Diego State
Comment: The Aztecs (5-5) need one victory for a bowl berth and visit Boise State this week. We suspect they are lobbying the Pac-12 for the best Flex Saturday matchup possible.
At-large/ESPN bowl pool
Team: Fresno State
Comment: No guesswork here. The Bulldogs (5-5) will be bowl-bound once they thump Colorado State this weekend. The only question is whether they score 50 ... or 70.
Non-qualifier
Team: Colorado State
Comment: Have the Rams (3-7) quit? It sure seems that way. How else do you explain allowing Washington State to rush for 535 yards? That's 34% of WSU's season total. In one game.
Non-qualifier
Team: Utah State
Comment: Boise State is scheduled to visit Logan for the Flex Saturday game. Considering how well the Aggies (4-6) are playing, we expect to see the Broncos elsewhere on Nov. 28.
Contact Jon Wilner at wilnerhotline@bayareanewsgroup.com. On X (Twitter): @wilnerhotline