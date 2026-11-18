We know this because the final CFP Top 25 from the previous two years featured 18 teams with three losses, and one team with four: Iowa was 8-4 and ranked 23rd in the last reveal of the 2025 season.

And guess what? There will be more four-loss teams this year, and in all future years, because the ACC and SEC are now playing nine conference games instead of eight, adding approximately eight losses to each conference's overall total.

The current Associated Press Top 25 poll, for example, includes nine teams with three or four losses — and there are still two Saturdays remaining.

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, a former Major League Baseball executive, is the chief architect of the 24-team field and, by his own admission, cannot fathom how increased access would be bad for the sport. Let's start with his conference.

If the expanded format were in place this season, Oregon and USC, which have three losses, would be well positioned and even have margin for error.

If the expanded format were in place this season, Northwestern (6-4), which visits Minnesota, would be alive in the playoff race. So would Washington (6-4), which hosts Indiana.

That's right, the Huskies, who barely beat Utah State, lost their first three conference games and have one victory over a team with a winning record (Nebraska), would be in range of a playoff bid.

Would that prompt millions of fans across the country, who otherwise wouldn't give a lick, to watch UW's date with the Hoosiers?