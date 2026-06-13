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The Hotline is delighted to provide West Coast fans with a regular dive into the recruiting process through the eyes and ears of Brandon Huffman, the Phoenix-based national recruiting analyst for Rivals/On3. He submitted the following report on June 12.

Time is of the essence

As the accelerated recruiting college football calendar continues to wreak havoc, the much-anticipated official visits, either by the school or the recruit, are beginning to dwindle.

Gone are the days of wanting the last visit. If a prospect sees what he likes early in his slate, he commits. If a school doesn’t land the player on that visit, it ramps up effort with the following week’s visitors.

Some players had four visits set for June, and a slew of them took just one before ending their recruitments.

The list for this weekend is as light as any we have seen in the spring, and next weekend — the final weekend — could be even lighter.

In the western region, Nevada and Utah are the only states in which the No. 1-ranked player remains uncommitted.

That’s how quickly things are moving these days.

Key visits to watch

As mentioned, only Nevada and Utah have their top-rated player uncommitted.

Of course, a pair of Pac-12 legacy schools will be hosting those recruits this weekend.

Nevada’s top player, cornerback Hayden Stepp, will visit Oregon before taking a midweek visit to Cal next week.