Starter: Brad Jackson

Backup: Shaker Reisig

Comment: Fans of the two holdover Pac-12 schools and the five Mountain West transplants might not be familiar with Jackson, so here’s what you need to know: The dual-threat sophomore just might be the best quarterback in the conference. He rushed for 17 touchdowns last season and passed for 21 and should be even better with the full year of experience and coaching staff continuity. We considered slotting the Bobcats on top, but Reisig remains an unknown commodity after playing sparingly for Boston College last year.

3. Washington State

Starter: Caden Pinnick

Backup: Julian Dugger

Comment: Although it didn’t generate much attention, Pinnick’s move from UC Davis to Washington State was one of the most significant transfer decisions of the offseason in the rebuilt Pac-12. Yes, the Cougars were fairly desperate for a quarterback, but that's not the only reason. Pinnick is better than his FCS background would suggest. Also, there’s every reason to believe he will flourish under coach Kirby Moore’s tutelage. Dugger has attempted just 19 career passes.

4. San Diego State

Starter: Jayden Denegal

Backup: Stone Saunders