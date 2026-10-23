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With upsets and injuries permeating college football, the Big 12 suddenly finds itself in an enviable position.

Four Big 12 programs — BYU, Texas Tech, Utah and Houston — are ranked in the top 14 in the AP poll. Another, Arizona, is 25th.

Forget being a two-bid league. Could the Big 12 be a three-bid league?

For that to happen, the teams at the top have to keep taking care of business. If you’re BYU and Texas Tech, that means winning on the road as sizable favorites this week. The Cougars could be especially vulnerable coming off an incredibly emotional win over Notre Dame and having to travel across the country to face UCF in the Bounce House.

Meanwhile, Houston and Utah square off against each other in a ranked matchup with major implications for the conference title race and the College Football Playoff.

Our staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick every game on this week's slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.

For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of the Arizona-Iowa State matchup — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

SATURDAY, Oct. 23

Matchup: West Virginia (+9.5) at TCU

Time/TV: 9 a.m., ESPN2