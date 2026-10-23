With upsets and injuries permeating college football, the Big 12 suddenly finds itself in an enviable position.
Four Big 12 programs — BYU, Texas Tech, Utah and Houston — are ranked in the top 14 in the AP poll. Another, Arizona, is 25th.
Forget being a two-bid league. Could the Big 12 be a three-bid league?
For that to happen, the teams at the top have to keep taking care of business. If you’re BYU and Texas Tech, that means winning on the road as sizable favorites this week. The Cougars could be especially vulnerable coming off an incredibly emotional win over Notre Dame and having to travel across the country to face UCF in the Bounce House.
Meanwhile, Houston and Utah square off against each other in a ranked matchup with major implications for the conference title race and the College Football Playoff.
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Our staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick every game on this week's slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.
For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of the Arizona-Iowa State matchup — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
SATURDAY, Oct. 23
Matchup: West Virginia (+9.5) at TCU
Time/TV: 9 a.m., ESPN2
Hamm's prediction: West Virginia to win outright
Lev’s prediction: TCU to win, West Virginia to cover
Spears’ prediction: TCU to win and cover
Matchup: No. 8 Texas Tech (-10.5) at Cincinnati
Time/TV: 9 a.m., FS1
Hamm's prediction: Texas Tech to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Texas Tech to win, Cincinnati to cover
Spears’ prediction: Texas Tech to win and cover
Matchup: Baylor (-2.5) at Kansas
Time/TV: 10 a.m., TNT/HBO Max
Hamm's prediction: Baylor to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Baylor to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Baylor to win and cover
Matchup: No. 2 BYU (-6.5) at UCF
Time/TV: 12:30 p.m., FOX
Hamm's prediction: BYU to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: BYU to win, UCF to cover
Spears’ prediction: BYU to win and cover
Matchup: Kansas State (-3.5) at Arizona State
Time/TV: 12:45 p.m., ESPN2
Hamm's prediction: Arizona State to win outright
Lev’s prediction: Kansas State to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Arizona State to win outright
Matchup: Colorado (+12.5) at Oklahoma State
Time/TV: 4 p.m., FS1
Hamm's prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Oklahoma State to win, Colorado to cover
Spears’ prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover
Matchup: Iowa State (+10.5) at No. 25 Arizona
Time/TV: 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Hamm's prediction: Arizona to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Arizona to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Arizona to win, Iowa State to cover
Matchup: No. 14 Houston (+6.5) at No. 10 Utah
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Hamm's prediction: Houston to win outright
Lev’s prediction: Houston to win outright
Spears’ prediction: Utah to win, Houston to cover
LAST WEEK'S RECORDS
Hamm: 5-2 straight up, 4-3 against the spread
Lev: 3-4 SU, 3-4 ATS
Spears: 4-3 SU, 3-4 ATS
SEASON TO DATE
Hamm: 35-16 SU, 26-25 ATS
Lev: 36-15 SU, 25-26 ATS
Spears: 37-14 SU, 20-31 ATS
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social