If the entire season was a football game, the Arizona Wildcats are finishing up their orange slices and Gatorade — err, Powerade since the UA is a Coca-Cola school — and walking out of the tunnel to begin the third quarter.
It’s halftime and Arizona is winning. The sun is shining brightly over the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility these days.
The 25th-ranked Wildcats (5-1) are off to their best start since 2014 and are riding a four-game winning streak entering their Homecoming game against the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) on Saturday at Casino Del Sol Stadium.
The only blemish on Arizona’s record this season is a road loss to 15th-ranked and undefeated BYU, which is now No. 2 in college football after taking down Notre Dame in Provo last week.
If the favored Wildcats beat the Cyclones on Saturday, Arizona will be bowl eligible for the second consecutive season. The last time that happened was in 2014 and ‘15.
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Arizona is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the fourth consecutive season. The last time that happened, Arizona had two College Football Hall of Famers (Tedy Bruschi and Rob Waldrop) in its defense from 1992-95.
“In this program, we work really hard on focusing what we can control,” Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said of the AP ranking. “We don’t control any of that. All we can control is handling what we’re doing right now. … What are we doing with today? How are we attacking the work today and practice tomorrow? For us, it’s a one-day-at-a-time deal. I get it, it’s awesome and they should be proud. But nothing means less than the score at halftime and right now we’re at halftime of the season.”
Even though Arizona is 5-1, Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales is demanding more from his unit that ranks 45th nationally, which “irks me more than you have any idea,” he said.
“We’re 5-1, that’s what matters,” Gonzales said. “But it pisses me off that we’re 45th (in total defense).”
Arizona’s defense will have a chance to improve its national and league rankings when it faces a rebuilding Iowa State team that is second-to-last in the Big 12 in total offense. However, the Cyclones have star running back Aiden Flora, who’s third in the conference in rushing yards after having a breakout season as a punt returner last season.
Iowa State (3-3) has over 80 newcomers and essentially an entirely new coaching staff, but the Cyclones’ DNA remains the same from the Matt Campbell era: they’re tough and physical on defense and they play with multiple tight ends on offense. Iowa State will often deploy two, three or sometimes four tight ends at a time. Iowa State’s tight ends — Vince Benetti, Tyler Fortenberry and Christian Greenlaw — “are very, very physical,” Gonzales said.
“They do so many different things with their personnel groups and because they huddle, it makes it significantly harder,” Gonzales said. “That’s a great part of the challenge. That becomes the chess match. How can we force them to not do what they want to do? … If you can stop the run with Aiden Flora and force (quarterback Jaylen Raynor) to beat you, that’s the best chance you get. Can he beat you? Absolutely. They’ve got dynamic receivers and tight ends in space. (Raynor) has the capability of doing the exact same thing.”
Added Gonzales: “You gotta match the physicality at the line of scrimmage and tackle Aiden Flora at the line of scrimmage.”
Gonzales noted that Arizona giving up six catches for 189 yards in the loss to Iowa State in Ames last season and despite having a mostly new roster, ISU has players capable of making splash plays akin to last season.
Not only is it Arizona Homecoming, but it’s also a homecoming of sorts for Iowa State first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers, who’s a Chandler native and graduated from Hamilton High School. Rogers played linebacker for a Hamilton defense that won the Class 5A state championship. Rogers succeeded ISU head coach Matt Campbell, who’s now at Penn State after a successful 10-year run in Ames.
Rogers, who led South Dakota State to an FCS national championship and coached at Washington State for a season, said the Wildcats are “a really well-coached team.”
“I think Coach Brennan has done an unbelievable job since he's been there,” Rogers said. “They've got one of the best quarterbacks in the country. How I always think of things, our defense has to play better than their defense. Our offense has to play better than their offense. It's a tall task because they're really good up front and really good at the quarterback position. They have wide receivers that can really stretch the field. I think a lot of it stems through their trust in the playmaking of the player that's at quarterback. I believe he's the all-time leading passer there at U of A. It speaks to what he's been able to do throughout his career, not just in this one year.”
Rogers said Arizona star quarterback Noah Fifita’s “best attribute is his comfortableness in the pocket and how calm he is when he's back there. Then his ability, when he does get pressure, to kind of keep his eyes down the field.”
Arizona’s game against Iowa State will kick off at 4:30 p.m. — a different time than previous games. The last three games, the Wildcats kicked off at 8 p.m., 9 a.m. (noon ET) and 4:30 p.m. When Arizona faces Texas Tech on Halloween next Saturday, the game will kick off at 9 a.m.
“We don't have any say in that,” Brennan said of the Wildcats’ kickoff times. “It's not like I can be like, ‘Hey, we'd really like to play at 4:30 (p.m.), right?’ So much of that is dictated by television. It doesn't matter when we play, we gotta show up ready to play. That part of it is where we hang our hat on. The time of day, night or morning, that is not really a part of the discussion. ... Otherwise, you're just building excuses and nonsense for everybody and we're not in that business.”
The Wildcats aren’t making any excuses for the second half of the season, which features Homecoming this week, No. 8 Texas Tech next week in Lubbock, No. 10 Utah in Tucson and the 100th Territorial Cup. The second half of the season could kill the momentum the Wildcats garnered in the first half of the season — or enhance their resume for a potential Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff run.
Arizona being at halftime has been “hammered” to the players all week, Brennan said.
"Every single day, 10 times a day, sometimes 50,” Brennan said. “Nothing matters at halftime. It really means nothing. It really means nothing. For us, it's still 100% about today, right now, our process. I know that's not sexy and people don't love that. I don't care. That's where we live. That's how we give ourselves a chance to play the kind of football we want to play."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports