Not only is it Arizona Homecoming, but it’s also a homecoming of sorts for Iowa State first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers, who’s a Chandler native and graduated from Hamilton High School. Rogers played linebacker for a Hamilton defense that won the Class 5A state championship. Rogers succeeded ISU head coach Matt Campbell, who’s now at Penn State after a successful 10-year run in Ames.

Rogers, who led South Dakota State to an FCS national championship and coached at Washington State for a season, said the Wildcats are “a really well-coached team.”

“I think Coach Brennan has done an unbelievable job since he's been there,” Rogers said. “They've got one of the best quarterbacks in the country. How I always think of things, our defense has to play better than their defense. Our offense has to play better than their offense. It's a tall task because they're really good up front and really good at the quarterback position. They have wide receivers that can really stretch the field. I think a lot of it stems through their trust in the playmaking of the player that's at quarterback. I believe he's the all-time leading passer there at U of A. It speaks to what he's been able to do throughout his career, not just in this one year.”

Rogers said Arizona star quarterback Noah Fifita’s “best attribute is his comfortableness in the pocket and how calm he is when he's back there. Then his ability, when he does get pressure, to kind of keep his eyes down the field.”

Arizona’s game against Iowa State will kick off at 4:30 p.m. — a different time than previous games. The last three games, the Wildcats kicked off at 8 p.m., 9 a.m. (noon ET) and 4:30 p.m. When Arizona faces Texas Tech on Halloween next Saturday, the game will kick off at 9 a.m.