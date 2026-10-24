Hale can envision Hickman being a late-inning reliever with his fastball-slider combo. But the starting rotation isn’t out of the question either.

“I think his stuff will play better at the end of the game with Tony Pluta and that crew down there,” Hale said. “But we don’t know where we’re gonna be. We don’t know where we’re gonna be injury-wise going into the spring. So we want as many of these guys to be able to start as (possible).”

On the mend

Two projected weekend starters, right-handers Smith Bailey and Jack Lafflam, have yet to pitch in exhibition games as they work their way back from injuries.

Both have progressed to throwing off the mound. Bailey hit 92 mph Friday, “throwing nice and easy,” Hale said. The junior has been up to 94.

Neither will pitch in Arizona’s final exhibition game on Nov. 1 against Vanderbilt in Las Vegas. But both could be available for the Cats vs. Wild World Series the following weekend, Hale said.

Inside pitch

– Hale liked what he saw Friday night. The Wildcats did not commit an error and didn’t issue a walk until the ninth inning. “I was really proud of them,” Hale said. “I told them after the game, when you’re a head coach or any coach ... to sit back and watch how they played tonight is kinda what we teach. They were aggressive. They came at them. The pitchers were aggressive. The defense was outstanding. At-bats were good all night. Even when the score got out of hand, I thought our guys still maintained an edge at the plate.”