Kyle Konrardy, kicker: Iowa State's roster is littered with newcomers, but one of its top returners is the Cyclones' veteran placekicker, who was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention the last two seasons. He also received Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year honorable mention in 2025.

Konrardy has made 43 of 56 field goals and is 6 for 9 on field goals longer than 50 yards. His career-long is a 63-yard field goal. This season, Konrardy is a perfect 22 for 22 on PATs and is 8 for 10 on field goals, with a season-long of 51 yards. The dry air and elevation in Tucson are kicker-friendly. Iowa State could gamble on long field goals if drives stall out.

Isaac Terrell, defensive end: The Washington State transfer is one of 15 players who transferred to Iowa State when head coach Jimmy Rogers left WSU for ISU. The Lehi, Utah native played three seasons at Washington State and was voted the top defensive lineman in the Pac-12 last season.

The 6-2, 255-pound Terrell has 11 tackles, three sacks, a pass deflection and a forced fumble this season.

Arizona

Taye Brown, linebacker: Brown is on pace to lead the Wildcats in tackles this season after strong safety Dalton Johnson led Arizona in that category the last two seasons. Brown has 39 tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery this season. He's quietly been one of Arizona's most productive defensive players this season.

Noah Fifita, quarterback: The veteran quarterback is 18th in college football in passing yards (1,756), which is third in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker and Houston's Conner Weigman.