The No. 25-ranked Arizona Wildcats host the Iowa State Cyclones in Tucson for the first time since 1966, when the UA was coached by Jim LaRue and the team captains were safety Woody King and defensive end Roger Calderwood.
The Wildcats and Cyclones reunite in Tucson sixty years later as Big 12 opponents, a season after Iowa State took down Arizona, 39-14, in Ames.
Here are key players to watch — three from each team — when the Wildcats and Cyclones meet Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Casino Del Sol Stadium:
Iowa State
Aiden Flora, running back: The Adel, Iowa native and former walk-on, who was a second-team All-Big 12 punt returner last season, is third in the Big 12 with 680 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
In Iowa State's 45-42 win over West Virginia earlier this month, Flora had 22 carries for 212 yards and three touchdowns in addition to throwing a pair of touchdowns in his five-touchdown performance.
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Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales compared Flora's skill set to San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said Flora "is a throwback dude" and "one of the best players in the conference."
"He does it all," added Brennan. "He runs for touchdowns, he throws them, he catches them. He's just a total stud and it's really fun to watch him play."
Iowa State’s offensive coordinator is Tyler Roehl, who was North Dakota State’s play-caller when the Bison nearly upset Arizona in 2022 — and NDSU running back Hunter Luepke had nearly 200 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns against the Wildcats.
Said Gonzales: “What they’ve done with (Flora) and how they use him and trying to defend Aiden is a really big challenge. … He’s a tough sucker, too.”
Kyle Konrardy, kicker: Iowa State's roster is littered with newcomers, but one of its top returners is the Cyclones' veteran placekicker, who was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention the last two seasons. He also received Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year honorable mention in 2025.
Konrardy has made 43 of 56 field goals and is 6 for 9 on field goals longer than 50 yards. His career-long is a 63-yard field goal. This season, Konrardy is a perfect 22 for 22 on PATs and is 8 for 10 on field goals, with a season-long of 51 yards. The dry air and elevation in Tucson are kicker-friendly. Iowa State could gamble on long field goals if drives stall out.
Isaac Terrell, defensive end: The Washington State transfer is one of 15 players who transferred to Iowa State when head coach Jimmy Rogers left WSU for ISU. The Lehi, Utah native played three seasons at Washington State and was voted the top defensive lineman in the Pac-12 last season.
The 6-2, 255-pound Terrell has 11 tackles, three sacks, a pass deflection and a forced fumble this season.
Arizona
Taye Brown, linebacker: Brown is on pace to lead the Wildcats in tackles this season after strong safety Dalton Johnson led Arizona in that category the last two seasons. Brown has 39 tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery this season. He's quietly been one of Arizona's most productive defensive players this season.
Noah Fifita, quarterback: The veteran quarterback is 18th in college football in passing yards (1,756), which is third in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker and Houston's Conner Weigman.
If the Wildcats win on Saturday, Fifita will pass Ortege Jenkins as the winningest starting quarterback in Arizona history. A win would also make Arizona bowl-eligible for the third time with Fifita at quarterback. Fifita would be the first-ever UA quarterback to start in three bowl games for the Wildcats.
If Arizona wins on Saturday and starts the season 6-1 going into the highly anticipated showdown with No. 8 Texas Tech in Lubbock on Halloween, national attention could ramp up for the Wildcats and their QB1.
Isaiah Mizell, wide receiver: One of Fifita's top targets on Saturday could conceivably be the second-year wide receiver from Orlando, who's coming off a breakout performance against West Virginia two weeks ago.
With wide receivers Tre Spivey, Giovanni Richardson and Chris Hunter and tight end Cole Rusk out with injuries, the Wildcats are playing without their starting four pass catchers this week.
The aforementioned injured players were also out for Arizona's dominant win over West Virginia two weeks ago, but the Wildcats received a spark from Mizell, who had six catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns at WVU.
Mizell, who now leads the Wildcats in receiving (359 yards), and third-year receiver Brandon Phelps, among a few others, will shoulder the pass-catching duties once again this week.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports