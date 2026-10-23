How would you summarize your philosophy or approach as a hitting coach?

A: “That I don't have one. I think that it's really important to play the game and to coach the game the way that the players move and feel their best. ... At the end of the day, the players are going to do it how their bodies work. Coaching them individually to then get the collective result of runs and scoring runs is my philosophy.

“It's a little bit more work for me on the front (end) of just learning everybody and coaching them individually. But I feel that that is where I get the most reward and the most out of our players — getting them to compete the way that they are their best.

“Not everybody's the same, so I don't want to coach them the same way. I might talk to them similarly because that's how I operate. But they're gonna have different cues. They're gonna have different swings. They're gonna have different setups and timing mechanisms. It's my responsibility to know all those for them.”

You were a left-handed power hitter. Left-handed hitters are often steered toward slapping in softball. Were you just too strong to slap?

A: “No. I wish I had more strength. I had some injuries growing up, so I didn't run the fastest. When I got to college is when I fully stopped slapping. At ASU, Coach (Trisha) Ford was like, ‘You're just gonna hit away.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ She's like, ‘You're strong enough. You'll be fine.’ I think that was when I really realized I could be a power hitter.”