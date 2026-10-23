So as challenging as that first assignment was, this one might be even tougher.

Threads

I’m a big fan of Arizona’s traditional white-blue-white kit. I love the throwback “A” that the Wildcats will sport on their helmets. I don’t understand why this is a “fans wear red” game when (A) the team is wearing blue; and (B) one of Iowa State’s main colors is cardinal. The coordination has been off all year. The opener vs. NAU (whose colors are blue and gold) was a wear-blue game. Week 3 vs. NIU (cardinal and black) was a wear-red game. It wouldn’t be hard to get all of this properly aligned.

What he said ...

“Coach B mentioned it yesterday, the impact that Provo had on the game against Notre Dame on Saturday night. Have that same impact here. ... Get after their tails, ZonaZoo. Get after their tails, City of Tucson. Let's have just one hell of an environment. And then everybody will start talking about the problem that the Big 12 has in Tucson.” – Gonzales

What he meant ...

“No excuses this time, my fellow 520 residents. If we don’t pack The Sol on Saturday, it’ll be a friggin’ calamity. The game isn’t too early. It isn’t too late. The forecast looks fantastic. It’s Homecoming. Heck, I’ll stand on the corner of Sixth and National Championship Drive and give tickets away if I have to.”

The other side