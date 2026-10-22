While Mizell led the way with seven targets vs. the Mountaineers, Brandon Phelps ranked second with six. Expect that trend to continue as long as Giovanni Richardson (hamstring) remains out of the lineup.

Whenever Richardson returns, he could shoot up the leaderboard. Richardson accumulated 16 targets in about six quarters — if that. He and Fifita have great chemistry. They should be able to pick up where they left off once Richardson is healthy enough to play.

RB carry distribution

The running backs’ roles also should continue to evolve.

Kedrick Reescano has by far the most rushing attempts with 72. Quincy Craig and Antwan Roberts have 24 and 23, respectively.

But Roberts’ role has expanded of late. The transfer from Marshall had seven carries in the first three games. He’s had 16 in the past three. And he’s done a lot with them, averaging an absurd 9.8 yards per carry for the season. He’s too much of a big-play threat to keep on the bench.

Craig averages 5.3 touches per game between carries and receptions. He’s a tough, quick-footed, change-of-pace back who can hit home runs or do the little things that go unnoticed, such as blocking a blitzing defender. We don’t see his role changing unless Reescano or Roberts get hurt.

Reescano isn’t as efficient as the other two — he’s averaging just 3.6 yards per carry — but he’s a physical tone-setter and a short-yardage specialist. Which leads us to our next category ...

Red-zone TD percentage