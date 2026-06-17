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Tayler Biehl finished her Arizona softball career with her best season, and that positive momentum has continued into mid-June.

That standout shortstop was named a second-team CSC Academic All-American on Tuesday. Biehl completed her degree in nutritional sciences with a 4.00 GPA.

Biehl is the 18th Wildcat to be named a CSC Academic All-American. She was named the Big 12 softball Scholar-Athlete of the Year earlier this spring.

Biehl also was elevated to the active roster of the AUSL’s Utah Talons on Sunday. Biehl is one of three members of the 2026 UA team playing in the AUSL, joining Sydney Stewart (Portland) and Grace Jenkins (Oklahoma City).

Biehl had a career year at the plate as a senior, batting .352 with six home runs, 11 doubles, 46 RBIs and 45 runs scored.