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America's top pro softball league, the AUSL, is teeming with former talent from Tucson. It's difficult to make an AUSL roster/staff. There are only six teams.

Portland Cascade manager Tairia Mims Flowers played at Salpointe Catholic and was part of Mike Candrea's 2004 Olympic gold medal team.

Chicago Bandits general manager is Jenny Dalton Hill, who was the 1996 NCAA softball player of the year at Arizona.

Bandits assistant pitching coach is Taryne Mowatt-McKinney, who pitched Arizona to the 2006 and 2007 Women's College World Series championships.

One of three TV analysts for ESPN, Kenzie Fowler Quinn of Canyon del Oro High School, pitched Arizona to the 2010 NCAA championship game. She will broadcast about 20 AUSL games through the end of the season in late July.