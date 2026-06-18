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Dave Stegman, Arizona’s career leader in runs and doubles and a key member of the 1976 national-championship team, is set to become the fourth Wildcat to be inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Stegman was announced as part of the 21-member class of 2026 by the College Baseball Foundation on Thursday. The class also includes former Arizona State outfielder Barry Bonds and former Florida State catcher Buster Posey.

Three UA coaches and players have been inducted into the Hall: Jerry Kindall (2007), Terry Francona (2011) and Frank Sancet (2012). Now Stegman takes his place by their side.

Stegman, a multi-time All-American and Academic All-American, played for Arizona from 1973-76. The outfielder ranks first on Arizona’s all-time leaderboard in runs (287) and doubles (72) while also placing in the top 10 in hits (321, second), extra-base hits (110, second), total bases (487, second), stolen bases (86, third), walks drawn (139, third), RBIs (198, fourth), triples (20, tied for seventh), batting average (.390, seventh) and on-base percentage (.481, 10th).

Stegman also holds the UA single-season records for hits (111) and runs scored (91). He shares the season mark for doubles (30) with JJ Matijevic.

Stegman did all that in 1976, when the Wildcats won the first of their four College World Series championships.