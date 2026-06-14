"One thing I learned from Lute is how to sell Tucson. Tucson is a small big city. You have to understand when you bring in people, not everyone is going to be a great fit. The key is to find the right person for your program. It's not always about the best athlete out there."

Whether it was Olson's persona or pancakes, it worked. Olson won 76% of his games at Arizona for nearly a quarter century, delivered Tucson a national championship in 1997 and took the Wildcats to four Final Fours — not to mention sending a plethora of players to the NBA. Andre Iguodala retiring from the NBA in 2023 ended a 38-year streak of Olson-era Wildcats.

Olson put Tucson on the map. The UA logos — especially the "Block A" — were primarily recognized around the U.S. as the logos for Arizona basketball. Tucson became known for something under Olson: a West Coast basketball powerhouse.

"He wanted people to feel like the basketball program was an extension of the community, and he built it that way," Candrea said. "It doesn't hurt when you can bring in great athletes that can win at that level.

"Tucson became a basketball town. Today, it still is. We've been fortunate to have some really good coaches come in and keep Arizona basketball at a national level. The one thing about Lute was the community was in love with him."

Candrea's favorite memory of Olson was the UA basketball coach visiting Candrea at his office and frequently asking for a book to read.

"I knew if I lent it to him, I'll never get it back," Candrea said with a laugh. "You're asking a damn softball coach for something I know you can buy, but Lute was America's guest."