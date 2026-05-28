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It took all of one day for Arizona’s Sydney Stewart to one-up herself.

After being named a second-team All-American by D1Softball on Tuesday, Stewart earned first-team honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

The NFCA All-American team is considered the most prestigious in the sport of softball. Stewart is the Wildcats’ first first-teamer since fellow catcher Dejah Mulipola in 2021. Stewart and teammate Devyn Netz earned second-team recognition last year.

Stewart was named the 2026 Big 12 Player of the Year after ending the regular season atop the league in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, home runs, RBIs and walks drawn.

The senior catcher finished the season slashing .390/.534/.919 with a 1.453 OPS, 20 home runs, 76 RBIs and 42 walks. Her career slugging percentage of .866 is the highest in program history.