Although the season didn’t end the way she or her teammates had hoped, Arizona softball standout Sydney Stewart is being recognized for her prolific campaign.
Stewart on Tuesday was named a second-team All-American by D1Softball. It’s the second such honor she has received this spring. Softball America previously named Stewart a second-team All-American.
The senior catcher was named the Big 12 Player of the Year after ending the regular season atop the league in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, home runs, RBIs and walks drawn.
Stewart finished the season slashing .390/.534/.919 with a 1.453 OPS, 20 home runs, 76 RBIs and 42 walks. Her career slugging percentage of .866 is the highest in program history, surpassing Lovie Jung’s .839 mark in 2002-03.
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Earlier this spring, Stewart was named to the NFCA All-West Region first team. The organization is expected to reveal its All-American teams soon.
Stewart is about to begin playing for the Portland Cascade of the AUSL. Portland selected Stewart in the second round of the AUSL College Draft. She signed her contract last week. The season begins June 9.
3 earn academic honors
Three of Stewart’s teammates have been recognized for their academic excellence.
Tayler Biehl, Kiki Escobar and Grace Jenkins earned CSC Academic All-District honors Tuesday. That makes them eligible to be named Academic All-Americans.
Biehl received her third straight Academic All-District honor after finishing her college career with a 4.00 GPA. The 2026 Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year in softball, Biehl graduated with a degree in nutritional sciences. The shortstop had a career year on the field as a senior, batting .352 with six home runs and 46 RBIs.
Escobar posted a 3.917 GPA while earning a degree in interdisciplinary studies with a focus on economy and industry. The utility player appeared in 50 games and batted .308 as a senior.
Jenkins had a 3.822 GPA while earning her degree in political science. In her lone season at Arizona after transferring from UConn, Jenkins earned first-team All-Big 12 honors. She batted .336 with 14 home runs and 65 RBIs.
The Academic All-American teams will be announced June 16.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social