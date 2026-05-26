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Although the season didn’t end the way she or her teammates had hoped, Arizona softball standout Sydney Stewart is being recognized for her prolific campaign.

Stewart on Tuesday was named a second-team All-American by D1Softball. It’s the second such honor she has received this spring. Softball America previously named Stewart a second-team All-American.

The senior catcher was named the Big 12 Player of the Year after ending the regular season atop the league in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, home runs, RBIs and walks drawn.

Stewart finished the season slashing .390/.534/.919 with a 1.453 OPS, 20 home runs, 76 RBIs and 42 walks. Her career slugging percentage of .866 is the highest in program history, surpassing Lovie Jung’s .839 mark in 2002-03.

Earlier this spring, Stewart was named to the NFCA All-West Region first team. The organization is expected to reveal its All-American teams soon.

Stewart is about to begin playing for the Portland Cascade of the AUSL. Portland selected Stewart in the second round of the AUSL College Draft. She signed her contract last week. The season begins June 9.

3 earn academic honors