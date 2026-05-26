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Transfer-portal season is almost here for NCAA baseball and softball, and both Arizona squads are expected to be active participants in this year’s cycle.

The portal for baseball officially opens June 1; for softball, it opens June 8.

Players from both UA teams already have announced their intentions through social media. We will keep you updated on all the comings and goings throughout the spring and summer.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of May 26:

BASEBALL

Departures (4)

– Sean Barta, OF

– Gunner Geile, OF

– Chaz McNelis, OF

– Roman Meyers, C

SOFTBALL

Departures (2)

– Emma Kavanagh, C/OF