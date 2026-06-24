Prefer us on Google Learn More

Arizona softball has a critical vacancy to fill on its coaching staff.

Amber Freeman, who directed one of the Big 12’s most potent offenses over the past two seasons, has left the program to join the staff at Texas. Softball America first reported Freeman’s move to Austin.

The UA has posted a job opening for an assistant softball coach whose duties include collecting and organizing “scouting information on opponents for offensive in-season game preparation” and using “performance technologies in the development of hitters.”

Under Freeman’s tutelage, Arizona led the Big 12 in runs, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, home runs and triples in 2025. The Wildcats were second in batting average and on-base percentage and third in runs this past season while logging the fewest strikeouts in the conference.

Freeman coached two Wildcats, Devyn Netz and Sydney Stewart, who won Big 12 Player of the Year honors while helping several others achieve career bests at the plate.

Freeman came to Arizona from Georgia in August 2024. She was the 2013 Pac-12 Player of the Year at Arizona State.