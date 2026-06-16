This one drew unwanted attention because Burke is part of a same-sex couple. As much as we like to think we’ve evolved as a society, situations like this reveal how much further we have to go when it comes to accepting people for who they are. The negative responses to Burke’s post also underscore one of the downsides of social media: Anyone can opine on anything — and they invariably do.

Here’s the thing about that: Just because you can comment on something doesn’t mean you should. Just because you have a certain set of beliefs doesn’t mean you have to thrust them on someone else.

Burke should be able to share news about her family without being judged and condemned. You don’t support the idea of a child being raised by two moms? Fine. Keep it to yourself.

News: The UA men’s basketball team continues to fill its frontcourt with Koa Peat off to the NBA.

Views: Colleague Bruce Pascoe wrote a fascinating piece about Tommy Lloyd’s team-building process earlier this week.

That process is being gummed up by NCAA eligibility guidance, or lack thereof.

The issue, simply put, is whether European “pros” are still eligible to play college basketball. Ivan Kharchenkov got the greenlight as recently as last year. Arizona sure could use another Kharchenkov. But Lloyd isn’t sure he can go that route, telling Pascoe: “What you’re told one moment may not necessarily be true three or four moments later, so we're just kind of waiting to see what our best options are.”