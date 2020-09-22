Community rallies to support Desert View High School coach who collapsed at practice

Cunes was transferred to an acute care facility on Sept. 9. Though he has been taken off sedation, Cunes still cannot move or speak. He is breathing on his own, however, and has begun to open his eyes from time to time.

His daughter, Alyssa Gutierrez, said doctors still aren't sure why he collapsed. They have run out of diagnostic testing to determine what caused Cunes to collapse.

"They've been running tests on his heart and his brain, but they can’t pinpoint what triggered the incident," she said.

Cunes' family are hopeful that he makes a full recovery. In the meantime, they've set up a fundraising page to help raise money for his ongoing medical expenses. As of Tuesday, they had raised more than $6,000.

'He's a huge part of the household'

Cunes' family has been unable to visit him at the acute care facility, which Gutierrez said has been one of the hardest parts about the ordeal.

"He’s a whole personality, he's a huge part of the household," she said. "To not even get the experience to visit him in the hospital and be by his side, it’s really hard. We feel if we were able to be around him we would stimulate him and he’d be able to come around a little more."