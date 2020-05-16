Spring Stars: Rio Rico's Ryan Zuniga wants to follow successful cousin into college

The Star is profiling Southern Arizona high school athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Each high school was asked to nominate an exceptional spring sport athlete who exemplifies greatness on and off the field, court or track.

Ryan Zuniga first slipped his hand into the cool, stiff leather of a new baseball glove when he was 4 years old. He can barely remember a time when he hasn't played the sport.

And while he dreams of making it to the big leagues, Zuniga is taking it one level at a time. The 18-year-old Rio Rico High School junior says he wants to play baseball in college.

"I grew up watching my cousin, who went on to go to college, so he was one of the role models for me to continue pitching," Zuniga said. Keith Zuniga was a 2010 graduate of Nogales High School who went on to pitch at Pima College and Bethune-Cookman University.

The Miami Marlins took Keith Zuniga in the 35th round of the 2014 amateur draft, but he turned down the offer to keep the promise he'd made his mother and graduate from college. The decision paid off for Keith Zuniga, who is now an assistant coach at his alma mater in Florida.

Rio Rico baseball coach Hector Zuniga, Ryan's uncle, is certain that the pitcher will follow in his cousin's footsteps.