Three Tucson-area high school football games scheduled for Friday have been canceled
Sunnyside vs Desert View

Sunnyside's Deion Conde (8) finds a wide open Anthony Galvez (1) for a reception in the second quarter at Desert View High School, Tucson, Ariz., August 30, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Three Southern Arizona high school football games scheduled for Friday night have been canceled. Two of the cancellations are COVID-19-related, while the third is due to roster size. 

The Star's game of the week, "The Duel in the District" matchup between Sunnyside and Desert View, was called off after a Blue Devils player tested positive for the coronavirus, Sunnyside coach Glenn Posey told the Star Friday morning. Posey is hopeful Sunnyside and Desert View can play their rivalry game near the end of the season. 

Cienega's scheduled home opener against Laveen Cesar Chavez was canceled after one Bobcat tested positive, coach Pat Nugent said.  

Both Sunnyside and Cienega will enter a two-week quarantines with hopes of resuming their abbreviated schedules the week of Nov. 27. 

Additionally, Friday's game between Catalina and Rincon/University's was called off because the Trojans do not have enough eligible players.  

Catalina has yet to play a game this season.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

