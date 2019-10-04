Another week, another record for Salpointe Catholic senior running back Bijan Robinson. This time, the record is state-wide instead of regional.
In a road contest against Sahuaro, Robinson broke the Arizona Class 4A, 5A and 6A all-time rushing record and passed former Tolleson Marcus Thomas who rushed for 5,878 yards from 2000-02. The 6A record is held by former Chandler running back DeCarlos Brooks (3,863) and the 5A rushing career mark is set by Amphitheater legend Mario Bates (2,740).
🚨Bijan Robinson update 🚨He is now the ALL-TIME 4A rushing leader. Here’s the run the got him the record 👀 pic.twitter.com/FI1tq2G91t— High School Sports (@HSTucson) October 5, 2019
Robinson needed 85 yards heading into Friday’s matchup to set the record. All he needed was two quarters. Salpointe Catholic head coach Dennis Bene called timeout one Robinson set the record and the running back was honored with the game ball along with a brief break to celebrate with coaches and teammates.
Brief stoppage of play as Bijan Robinson celebrates with his team after breaking 4A all-time rushing record. pic.twitter.com/1eTw04GnHw— High School Sports (@HSTucson) October 5, 2019
Last week, the Texas Longhorns commit passed former Canyon del Oro Arizona Wildcats standout Ka’Deem Carey for Southern Arizona’s rushing record.
Robinson finished the first half with eight carries for 125 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as well as a 40-yard touchdown reception. The Lancers currently hold a 51-7 lead over Sahuaro at halftime.