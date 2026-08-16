If passed, the minimum draft age would rise from 18 to 20, requiring the top prospects to spend two years in college before entering the MLB Draft and beginning their pro careers.

“We all love Konnor Griffin and Kevin McGonigle and Colt Emerson,” Jack Wilson said. “Those were high school guys just a couple drafts ago, and that would be gone, those guys would not be in the big leagues right now.

“I think that is what makes baseball great, is to have these phenoms go out and play with men, and they're 21, 22 years old.”

The proposal would also have serious financial repercussions for players, who would no longer reach free agency at an optimal age.

“Instead of signing a high school kid that's 18, say he makes the big leagues at 20, 21 years old, he'll be a free agent at 26, 27,” Plesac said. “You eliminate the high school phase of the draft, and now you're drafting a college kid that's 21. Let's say two years in the minor leagues, all of a sudden that player is 23, 24 when he makes it to the big leagues, isn't a free age until he's 30 or 31. When you start getting that age 30 and 31, that's getting old in today's baseball age.”

Former players were split on whether the proposal would help or hurt MLB.

“I hope it doesn't happen, I don't think it should, I don't think it will,” Jack Wilson said.

Lowrie's answer was more nuanced.