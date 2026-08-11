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Left-hander Jackson Kent is set to become the next Arizona Wildcat to play in the major leagues.

Kent, who pitched for Arizona in 2023 and ’24, is expected to be recalled by the Washington Nationals this week. Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic first reported the news.

Nationals manager Blake Butera told reporters that Kent would start against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Kent was the Nationals’ fourth-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft after a standout season with the Wildcats. Kent started 15 games and posted a 4.08 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 86 innings. He made the All-Pac-12 Team. Arizona won the regular-season and conference-tournament titles that year. It was Kent’s second and final season at the UA after he transferred from Milwaukee and sat out the 2022 campaign.

Kent has split time this year between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester. Between the two stops, he posted a 9-4 record with a 3.72 ERA, a 1.12 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in 94⅓ innings.

Kent will be the 96th UA player to appear in a big-league game and the second to debut this season. Former Arizona catcher Daniel Susac has appeared in 53 games for the San Francisco Giants, although he’s currently on the injured list.