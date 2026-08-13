Both have a lot of catching up to do in terms of strength and conditioning. Their participation in Tuesday night’s practice consisted of a variety of running drills. It was a test of endurance and determination — a way to find out just how committed they are to coming back.

Neither tapped out. That’s a start.

Harris appears to be slightly ahead of Mahdi as of now, perhaps a byproduct of Mahdi essentially moving on with his life before court decisions opened up the possibility of an additional season of college football.

Harris also has a clearer path to meaningful playing time. The linebacker room is just as deep, if not deeper, than the running back room. But as many as four linebackers can play at once in Danny Gonzales’ scheme. He’s also one of the most creative defensive coordinators in the country. If anyone can figure out a way to get snaps for Harris — and several others — it’s Gonzales.

Arizona’s most-used offensive formation is “11” personnel (one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers). Next is “12” personnel (one back, two tight ends, two wideouts). Occasionally Seth Doege will deploy two backs at once. But that’s the max.

The Wildcats have a cadre of talented returning backs, and transfer Antwan Roberts has impressed in training camp, including a long touchdown run down the left sideline Tuesday. Arizona doesn’t need Mahdi ... today. It could be an entirely different story two to three months from now if/when injuries hit.