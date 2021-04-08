Roadrunners’ forward Kevin Roy a breakout AHL offensive star this season — again

And as much as how much Roy’s been scoring, it’s when he’s deposited the puck that’s had just about as much of an impact, with six of those 10 goals coming in the third period or overtime.

“I think that’s just when my best game comes. It’s always kind of been that way. I try to get it done in big moments. Big, important goals are fun to be a part of,” Roy said. “(People) don’t usually ask how; they ask how many, really most times. But it’s important for a team to have players that take a step in leadership at the right time.”

Roy, who flipped that aforementioned professional tryout with Tucson into an AHL contract for the 2021 season, said going in that he was just happy to have another shot.

“It wasn’t about the money or anything,” he said. “Whatever the contract was, I was ready to take it. I take it as a blessing and I just take it as an opportunity and I’m grateful to the Roadrunners and Coyotes gave me another shot.”

The Arizona Coyotes haven’t yet given Roy that shot.