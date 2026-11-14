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You must be 16 to acquire a driver's license, 21 to legally purchase alcohol and 22 to play Big 12 basketball for Arizona.

That's the new math for would-be Arizona power forward RJ Godfrey, who is 23, one of the few remaining stranded players from the high school class of 2022.

In one of the most head-shaking statistics I have come across, the Big 12 has 21 players from the Class of '22 approved via court cases to play this season. Godfrey, who awaits a third court hearing Tuesday in Tucson, is alone: 21 in, one out. He needs to be No. 22 this week.

To make Godfrey's situation more loathsome, a total of 28 players in the SEC, Big Ten and ACC from the Class of '22 have been given the legal OK to play this season.

What has Godfrey done to be in this stressful situation? He played four seasons and 137 games for Clemson and Georgia, starting in November 2022. He hasn't been in any disciplinary trouble, was never suspended and has met academic standards. Yet the Big 12 has 21 Class of '22 players, including TCU's newest acquisition, Robby Avila of St. Louis and Indiana State, who didn't transfer until last week.

By then, Godfrey had been through legal issues for months, all of them rejecting his appeal.

To get a better idea of how insane this is, I'm listing the 21 Big 12 players who have been approved for a fifth season by various judges across the country.

1. Avila, TCU. The 6-10 center is the reigning Atlantic 10 player of the year.

2. Caden Powell, Baylor. He previously played at Wyoming and Rice.