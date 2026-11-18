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While Pima College's baseball field was being overseeded (typical for each fall), Aztecs coach Ken Jacome moved the school's “World Series,” a best-of-three intrasquad series, to Joaquin Murrieta Park on North Silverbell Road.

Talk about a home run.

I stopped by Murrieta Park last week for the first time in a decade or so and couldn't believe it was the same place. It is a wonderful facility, rebuilt by a $12.5 million project traced to a 2018 city bond.

There are two new baseball fields, three new softball fields, and even a tee-ball field. There is new lighting, a splash pad, two ramadas, a walking path, a concession building and facilities for racquetball and basketball. It has an equally impressive public park.

It is first-class all the way, an example of a bond project being done the right way and for the right purposes.

Over the years, Murrieta was known mostly for the Western Little League baseball programs, producing those such as ex-Pima College baseball coach Edgar Soto, winning a steady list of championships.