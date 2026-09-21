“That conversation had a very big impact on me and my decision to pursue the job.”

Pedersen landed the job and took the Lancers to a 16-1 season and a 4A state title, becoming the first team in Southern Arizona to win an AIA girls flag football state championship with Collins at quarterback.

The only issue? Quarterback isn’t Collins’ first position.

Collins starred for her club and international teams as a receiver, but out of necessity, she was thrust under center as the team’s best playmaker. Despite the challenges of adapting to a new position, Collins turned herself into one of the state’s best dual-threat quarterbacks and did so only as a freshman. Collins threw for over 200 yards in four games and rushed for 120-plus yards in each of Salpointe’s last three games in the playoffs.

In the 17-0 win over Eastmark in the 4A title game, Collins was 13 for 18 through the air for 113 yards and rushed 16 times for 125 yards and both of the Lancers’ touchdowns.

“We knew we were getting a special player with Isla,” Pedersen said. “There’s no doubt about that. What I didn’t realize was that we were going to have to put her at quarterback. But man, she’s really embraced it.”

In the season opener against Tucson High, Collins was 15 for 22 for 251 yards and five touchdowns through the air. She also rushed four times for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

“She’s really embraced her role at that position,” her coach added. “She’s starting to learn the mechanics of the passing side of the game because everyone knows she is an athlete and will stress out every defense with her running ability.”