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Boise State announced last week that it will erect an 11-foot-high statue of former Broncos quarterback Kellen Moore near the BSU football stadium. That sounds worthwhile.

Moore was 50-3 as Boise State's quarterback from 2008-11. He went on to play six seasons as a quarterback in the NFL and is now the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Arizona has rarely been in statue mode. Lute Olson's undersized statue at the rear entrance of McKale Center stands alone. It would be wonderful if the UA ever decided to rethink its statue stance.

I can imagine one of Jennie Finch at Hillenbrand Stadium, next to that of coach Mike Candrea. And I can picture one of Steve Kerr near the front entrance of McKale Center. And maybe another of National Baseball Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman at Hi Corbett Field. Is that too many?