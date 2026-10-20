Prefer us on Google Learn More

— Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is 25-15 as the UA's QB-of-record, one victory shy of Bruce Hill's 26 victories from 1973-75. How does Fifita's record compare to others? ASU's Rose Bowl quarterback Jake Plummer was 25-18 as the Sun Devils' QB-of-record, 1993-96. Sahuaro High's Rodney Peete was 25-11 as USC's quarterback from 1986-88. The best in state history. ASU's Danny White was 32-4 with the Sun Devils from 1971-73, a seemingly unbreakable statistic.

— The NBA's preseason schedule ends this weekend and it seems that former UA forward Tobe Awaka will not make the Chicago Bulls' opening-day roster. The Bulls gave Awaka a total of 45 minutes in the first two preseason games, even starting him once for 24 minutes (he did not score). But Awaka did not play in the next two Bulls games last week and seems destined to start the year in the G League.

— Arizona's 1989 All-Pac-10 outfielder Kevin Long was fired as the Philadelphia Phillies hitting coach last week. Long, 59, has been one of baseball's most enduring hitting coaches. He was with the New York Yankees from 2007-14, the New York Mets from 2015-17, the Washington Nationals from 2018-21, and the Phillies for the last few years. I would expect him to be hired by another MLB team this offseason.