Greg Hansen: Answering questions about Bobby Hurley's job, UA's place in history and the Pac-12's TV troubles

Beating Arizona would be one of the three greatest victories in ASU history, probably No. 2. Here’s how I rank them to date:

ASU defeated No. 1 Oregon State, 26-0, in the final game of the 1980-81 regular season. It was not just a random win; it gave ASU a 24-3 record and moved it to No. 3 in the AP poll.

ASU defeated UCLA in the 1963 equivalent of the Sweet 16, 93-79, to move to 26-2 for the season. It was a John Wooden team with famous names like Hazzard, Goodrich and Slaughter. It was a year before the Bruins went 30-0 and won the first of many national championships. ASU lost in the Elite Eight to Oregon State two days later.

ASU defeated No. 1 Kansas in a late-December 2018 game in Tempe. Alas, it led to little. The Sun Devils lost their next game, against Princeton and finished the season unranked. It was good timing for ASU, however. That year's Jayhawks went 26-10 and failed to win the Big 12 for the first time in 14 seasons.

Have you ever considered referring to Lloyd's style as Gonzona? — An old softball buddy

Why not? Gonzaga is 26-3 and has been outscoring opponents by an average of 87-65 this season. Arizona is 28-3 and outscores foes 85-66.

If Gonzona doesn't catch on, how about Arizaga?

