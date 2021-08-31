 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Football

UAB vs. Jacksonville State 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Golf

Tour Charity Challenge Noon Golf

MLB

Padres at D-backs 12:30 p.m. BSAZ

Yankees-Angels or Red Sox-Rays 4 p.m. MLB

Braves-Dodgers or Brewers-Giants 7 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men's

Netherlands at Norway 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Soccer, women's

NWSL: OL Reign at Houston 5 p.m. CBSS

Tennis

U.S. Open, second round 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, second round 3 p.m. ESPN2

Volleyball

Texas at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

