Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Football
UAB vs. Jacksonville State 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Golf
Tour Charity Challenge Noon Golf
MLB
Padres at D-backs 12:30 p.m. BSAZ
Yankees-Angels or Red Sox-Rays 4 p.m. MLB
Braves-Dodgers or Brewers-Giants 7 p.m. MLB
Soccer, men's
Netherlands at Norway 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Soccer, women's
NWSL: OL Reign at Houston 5 p.m. CBSS
Tennis
U.S. Open, second round 9 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, second round 3 p.m. ESPN2
Volleyball
Texas at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)